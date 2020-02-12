Kelly Clarkson Is Elegant In Black For Cover Of Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You’

Kelly Clarkson is elegant in a black dress for a cover of singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne’s 2002 smash “I’m With You” for the latest version of The Kelly Clarkson Show staple segment, “Kellyoke.”

The talk show host and coach on The Voice looked stunning in a long dress that accentuated her curves for the 1 minute, 38-second video clip.

The fashion-forward frock had a small turtleneck collar which melded seamlessly into a top that molded to Kelly’s body. The sleeves of the dress were up to the singer’s elbows, covering the top part of her arms.

The bottom of the dress had a slit that went up past Kelly’s left knee.

With the dress, she wore strappy high-heeled black shoes that were clearly visible when Kelly stepped out behind a curtain to begin singing to her studio audience.

Kelly wore her hair long and loose for the performance of the tune, which was a hit for Avril and featured on her album Let Go.

The tune needs a performer who can combine both sweet tones and vocal ferocity as needed. The song features low notes and several big belts, particularly at the end of the song.

The caption posted by the show accompanying the video was that their inner 14-year-old was happy and it appears that those who watched the clip on the social media sharing site felt the same way.

“My diva singing the song of my other diva,” said one fan.

“Literally I was just going to say 10-year-old me is sobbing in the best way,” noted a second fan of both Avril and Kelly.

“I have always loved this song. And Kelly gives it justice. Amazing, beautiful, Never stop,” said a third follower, followed by heart emoji.

Kelly has a connection to Avril Lavigne that goes beyond the cover of her song.

While many know the rock and roller as a performer, she is also a songwriter.

She penned the tune “Breakway” a smash for Kelly alongside by Matthew Gerrard and Bridget Benenate, for the aforementioned album Let Go, but kept the track off the final song listing because it didn’t fit the overall vibe of the album said Bridget to Songwriters Universe.

Bridget revealed that other artists passed on the song before it was eventually handed to placed with Clarkson, and featured in the soundtrack to the Disney film, The Princess Diaries 2. The song tied a Billboard record, for the longest stay at the number one position, a total of 22 weeks, on the adult contemporary chart by a female artist.