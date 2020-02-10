‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Theo Turns Down Lola

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, February 10 shows a desperate move for Lola after she hears that Summer and Kyle have already moved on. Plus, Rey comforts Lola, Sharon starts chemotherapy, and Kyle opens up to Jack about his tangled love life.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) woke up together at The Grand Phoenix. Kyle expressed how happy he is to be with Summer, and he told her he doesn’t regret their night together. Summer expressed her desire not to cause anybody any additional pain, and she said that they could keep things quiet for a while. Later, Summer and Kyle arrived at Jabot minutes apart, and Theo (Tyler Johnson) sensed they’d spent the night together. When Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle went to Jack’s office to talk, Theo needled Summer about staying with Kyle, and he noted that he gave Lola (Sasha Calle) some space. Summer warned Theo away from Lola because he’s not good enough for Kyle’s ex-wife.

In Jack’s office, Kyle admitted that he and Lola broke up. Kyle explained to his father that he never got over Summer, and even though he tried to make things work, they just weren’t right for each other. Jack understood his son’s very human situation. Kyle also noted that he’s prepared to be the villain in the case, but Jack looked out the window at Summer and advised Kyle not to jump into anything new too quickly. Jack admitted he is ashamed of all the hearts that he broke, and Kyle said he hates hurting Lola, but he wanted to move forward.

At the hospital, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tried to keep things light with a joke about the chemotherapy machine. Sharon (Sharon Case) told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that he didn’t have to wait with her, but Rey let his girlfriend know that he’d stepped back at work, which upset Sharon. Rey left after Sharon started the chemo, and Mariah tried to keep things upbeat. However, Sharon looked at the chemo pump unhappily.

Finally, Rey showed up at Society, and Lola told him that she and Kyle broke up. Rey wasn’t happy, and he remembered how he didn’t trust Kyle in the beginning. Lola insisted that she was glad they had a clean break, and Rey consoled his sister. After Rey left, Theo found Lola in the kitchen. He let it slip that Kyle and Summer had already slept together. Lola stunned Theo by planting a passionate kiss on him. However, when she asked him to leave with her, Theo said no because he didn’t want to take advantage.