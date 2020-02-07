‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Sharon’s Nightmare Ahead Of Treatment

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 7 brings a nightmare for Sharon, and she faces her first chemotherapy treatment. When she wakes up, Sharon finds comfort in Mariah and Rey.

Sharon (Sharon Case) prepared chicken soup, macaroni and cheese, and lasagna ahead of her first chemotherapy appointment the next day. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) hugged her. Sharon checked her online support group and received some positive messages from people there. Rey asked Sharon to talk, but she said that she might start screaming and never stop. Then later, he expressed his desire to stay there, but Sharon said if Rey touched her she’d crumbled. He agreed to sleep downstairs and Sharon went upstairs to rest.

Sharon struggled to all asleep, and she thought she saw Mariah (Camryn Grimes) by her bed. However, it turned out to be Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Cassie held out her hand and asked Sharon to come with her, but Sharon said she wasn’t ready and told her late daughter to go away.

Still dreaming, Sharon rushed downstairs and found Rey gone. Then, suddenly her house became Crimson Lights. Mariah was there serving coffee, and she told Sharon that Rey moved back to Miami. Then Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up wearing black. Phyllis informed Sharon that no man would want to be with her since she’s riddled with cancer. Sharon said that was fine since she still had Maria, but Mariah chose that moment to announce that she was going on tour with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Phyllis taunted Sharon as a nurse wheeled Sharon into chemotherapy. Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) came in ready to whisk Phyllis away for the night of her life. Sharon cried that she couldn’t do it alone, and Cassie reappeared and let her mom know that she’ll never be alone.

While Sharon experienced her bad dream upstairs, downstairs at Sharon’s Rey heard Mariah arrive, and he turned on the lights and let her know why he’d stayed the night. Mariah expressed her hope that Sharon was sleeping and having the best dream ever.

As she dreamed, Sharon went downstairs, and it was an operating room. Mariah narrated that it was the day Sharon’s life changed forever. Mariah hosted a talk show with Rey, Nick, and Phyllis as her guests. The discussed how Sharon changed after her surgery. As Mariah wrapped up the segment, Sharon saw herself flatline in the operating room, and she screamed.

Then, during the dream, Sharon walked into The Grand Phoenix, and Phyllis escorted her to radiation while Rey handed her pills, and Mariah had a cane. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) ran in crying, and Sharon saw herself in a mirror wearing a headscarf. Cassie appeared again and told Sharon it was time to go home and not to be afraid.

At long last, Sharon woke up, and she realized that she’d been shutting out her family. The home Cassie had led her to was Sharon’s home with those who are closest to her. Sharon said she’s the luckiest woman in the world. Then, she, Mariah, and Faith slept together upstairs as Cassie watched over them.