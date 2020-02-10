WWE Rumors: Major Title Change Could Happen In Saudi Arabia, But Would Mess Up ‘WrestleMania 36’ Plans

Rumors are swirling that a WWE Hall of Famer will become a major champion in "The Kingdom."

When it comes time for a big show in Saudi Arabia, WWE is going to put on nothing with the best and with the biggest names. Goldberg has been confirmed for WWE Super ShowDown later this month as he’ll challenge Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt for the Universal Championship. With a Hall of Famer such as Goldberg appearing, rumors are swirling that he will actually win the title, but it could royally mess up WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 36.

The last time Goldberg had a match at an event in Saudi Arabia, he ended up suffering an injury halfway through the bout. It caused the match to come off rather sloppy and his loss to The Undertaker has been highly criticized since it took place last summer.

While Goldberg did get his victory back at SummerSlam by defeating Dolph Ziggler, would WWE really have him lose again in “The Kingdom?” Then again, would they take the title off of Bray Wyatt this close to WrestleMania 36 when he’s been a major focus for months?

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, WWE may actually run with the title change at Super ShowDown. This would be done to keep Goldberg protected and special which he won’t be if he’s losing every single time they have him on a pay-per-view.

On the other hand, WWE has been building up “The Fiend” as an unstoppable monster for months. He’s destroyed Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and a number of others, but is he worthy of being in one of the top matches at the biggest event of the entire year?

As of this time, the plan for WrestleMania 36 would be to have Bray Wyatt defending the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Of course, Vince McMahon can always change his mind and go in another direction, but right now, the plan doesn’t include Goldberg.

One way that the promotion can kind of get around this is for Goldberg to win at Super ShowDown by disqualification. It’s not an ideal ending to a match, but it would give him a win, protect him somewhat, and keep the championship around the waist of Wyatt.

This is quite a dilemma that WWE has put themselves in, but they obviously have something planned to have it all work out. Goldberg is coming back for a title match against Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown, and that is without any doubt. The rumors have him possibly winning the title, but that would throw a major wrench into the works that are currently in place for WrestleMania 36.