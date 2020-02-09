Lauren Duggar Is Twinning With 3-Month-Old Daughter Bella In Denim Outfits

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have been enjoying the last three months with their baby girl, Bella Milagro. She entered the world on November 8 and is the first child born to the Counting On couple. They suffered a miscarriage in 2018, which was a devastating experience for the family, but they discovered that they were expecting another baby just a few months later. In a brand new Instagram photo that was shared on Saturday, Lauren and her baby girl are seen twinning in almost identical denim outfits.

The mother-daughter duo posed for the snapshot outside as Lauren is holding Bella in her arms as she is smiling down at her. They are both wearing denim overall jumpers with a white shirt underneath. The only differences in the two jumpers is that Lauren’s has buttons down the front and she has a couple of extra pockets. Bella only has a single pocket on the front. The 3-month-old Duggar granddaughter has on knit baby tights as well.

All of the Duggar babies seem to wear some type of bows on their heads and Bella is no exception. She is seen wearing a headband with a small black bow attached to it. Her 20-year-old mom is donning a wide-rim black hat. It appears to be the same black hat that she was wearing in the Christmas photos that were taken at Jim Bob and Michelle’s house where most of the family gathered for the holiday.

The brunette beauty had her long hair worn down with her usual soft curls throughout. Her makeup consisted of light smoky eyes, full mascara, and a little bit of color on her cheeks. Lauren Duggar has a contented look on her face as she gazes down lovingly at her daughter. Also shared on Instagram stories, Bella is seen in another photo lying down on a white blanket with a full view of her adorable little outfit.

Just a month ago, another similar snap of the reality star and her then 2-month-old baby was posted, but there was no twinning involved that time. The girls had on totally different outfits and Lauren appeared to be laughing at Bella as she held her in her arms.

In the caption that came with the most recent photo, Lauren Duggar revealed to her Instagram followers that Bella has just learned how to turn herself over. She also mentioned that she is a very happy baby. The couple has been documenting some special moments with their little girl on social media and fans really love to see how much she has grown.