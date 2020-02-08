‘Bachelor’ Star Tammy Ly Apologizes To Fellow Contestants For ‘Nasty’ Behavior

Warning: This article reveals the women sent home on Episode 6 of The Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation can turn on a contestant in a matter of minutes and that’s just what happened to Tammy Ly on Peter Weber’s season. Once a fan-favorite, Tammy became enemy number one after talking about her fellow contestants behind their backs, throwing around drinking and drug problem accusations on national television. Kelsey Weier was one of Tammy’s first targets, as she told Peter Kelsey was emotionally unstable and drank way too much in the house. In a separate episode, Tammy accused Mykenna Dorn of only appearing on the ABC reality show for her own publicity and to gain fame.

Tammy is now speaking out on Twitter according to E! News, apologizing to anyone in the house that she might have offended with her comments.

“Ok I’m going to address this once and for all- remember that this is a show. I do take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone. I am very sorry to those I did hurt but my heart was never coming from a [sic] intentional malicious place,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“I tend to gravitate toward humor in situations like this bc I’m not trying to mourn in the past mistakes I’ve made. We’re all human,” she added in a separate tweet. “All of us have done things we’re not proud of. So please hear me when I say- I never meant to hurt anyone and I’m sorry.”

In a third tweet, Tammy referenced her “nasty” behavior and said her five minutes on television did not define who she was as a person. She later added that she and the other women on the show are treated horribly on social media, and what people say behind their keyboards is worse than what the women said to one another during their time in the house. Tammy then asked if everyone could just go back to making fun of the faces she made on the show.

Things seem to be fine today between Tammy and Mykenna, as the former re-tweeted her co-star on a statement regarding bullying on Twitter. Mykenna wrote that the women on the show signed up for love, and not hate, saying it’s not easy to block out all the hurtful things that people say to her and other cast members on social media.

Tammy and Mykenna were both sent home in Episode 6, along with Victoria Paul and Sydney Hightower.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.