Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make An Appearance In Miami In First Post Megxit Job

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have traded the cold Canadian winter for some sunshine in their first public outing since their departure from the British royal family. According to The New York Post, the redheaded prince and his former Suits wife were keynote speakers at a finance conference hosted by banking behemoth JPMorgan.

“It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers,” a source said of the event.

The specific purpose of the conference was reportedly JPMorgan’s Alternative Investment Summit. The event is attended by billionaires such as Bill Gates and Alex Rodriguez. Alternative Investments is a term that loosely refers to investments other than stocks, bonds, or cash, and often refers to tangible assets such as art, precious metals, and real estate. However, more and more non-tangible assets, including hedge funds, film production, and cryptocurrencies have been added to the definition.

Though it is not known what the Sussexes may have talked about, it is possible that they focused on environmentally friendly initiatives or female empowerment, two important causes for the couple.

Similarly, at an Africa Investment Summit attended by Prince Harry earlier this January, topics discussed by the duke included renewable energy, jobs, tourism, and environmental issues.

The location of the recent JPMorgan event was the upscale 1 Hotel located in South Beach, where rooms begin at over $400 per night and suites can cost several thousand dollars. It also boasts four outdoor swimming pools as well as seven on-site restaurants — including one that only allows in guests of the hotel.

Though there has been no official confirmation, it is suspected that Harry and Meghan were paid for their appearance at the conference, as the two have made it clear that they aim to become financially independent by the end of the year.

Currently, the two are being funded by Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

A report by Bloomberg estimated just how much the duke and duchess could command in terms of speaking fees.

Jeff Jacobson, co-founder of the Talent Bureau speaking agency, estimated that the two could demand as much as $100,000 or more per appearance.

“I would imagine they are going to start having these conversations ASAP, if they haven’t already,” said Jacobson, who has booked engagements for Steve Wozniak and Bob Woodward.

“I suspect they will both get on the circuit, and it will be one of Harry’s primary revenue streams,” he added.

Though Harry and Meghan are currently still in their hideaway in Vancouver, Canada, it appears that warm weather is on their mind. As was reported by The Inquisitr, the two are reportedly house shopping in Los Angeles.