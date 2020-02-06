Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Liam Rekindle The Flame

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 5 reveal that an old flame will be rekindled when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) spend some time together. “Steam” fans will be in for a treat as the “cha cha cha” relationship may be on the verge of reuniting, per She Knows Soaps.

While Steffy may have only kissed Liam because Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) urged her to push Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) over the brink, the fact remains that he kissed her back. And although they have been apart for so long, it’s very obvious that there is still a definite spark between Steffy and Liam.

It seems as if Steffy no longer wants to be a single mom and has been on a dating app for some time. But it also appears as if she’s open to seeing Liam again. The only stumbling block in her way is that she feels guilty for playing a role in Hope and Liam’s breakup.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Steffy’s conscience is eating away at her and that she wants to confess to Hope. She will tell her stepsister that she needs to tell her something about the kiss but it remains to be seen if she will actually come clean about what she did to break them up.

On the other hand, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy and Liam are also bonding. Now that he is seeing less of Hope and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), he is spending more time at the cliff house. Steffy previously mentioned that she loves having him around and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) benefits as well.

In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that sparks will fly between Liam and Steffy as they play with Kelly. They have always had a rather fun rapport and fans may enjoy some of their teasing banter again.

Since Liam is officially single, they may share another kiss or two as they simply revel in each other’s company without having to worry about commitment or any other heavy issues.

As Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) told his son, he prefers Steffy for Liam over Hope. He feels that Hope is at her happiest when she’s knee-deep in some drama, and that Steffy is a better match for him. While Liam may not agree with his father, he certainly cannot deny the attraction between him and his ex-wife, Steffy.