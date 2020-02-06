‘The Bachelor’ Fans Aren’t Too Sure About Hannah Ann Sluss As Peter Weber Seems To Be Falling Hard For Her

During Wednesday’s episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss had their first one-on-one date. The sparks flew immediately when Peter and Hannah Ann initially met and they had a pretty great date during Episode 6. However, there were some parts of this date that generated some questions from viewers.

Peter had some difficult questions for Hannah Ann during their date. The Bachelor asked her about her past relationships and she mentioned that there had been one guy she had dated for more than three years. However, Hannah Ann shared, she has never been in love. This seemed to concern Peter a bit, and it seems fans were a bit uncertain about this too.

In addition, Peter asked Hannah Ann how she could be confident she was ready for where this might lead if she hasn’t been in love before. As the conversation continued, she shed some tears and at another point told The Bachelor that she was falling in love with him. Peter clearly is falling for her, but fans are a bit hesitant about this pairing.

It did not take long for some fans of The Bachelor to find some photos of Hannah Ann and her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram page. Based on when Hannah Ann stopped posting photos showing her with this boyfriend, it appears that the relationship ended in early 2018. During one trip to Jamaica to celebrate her beau’s birthday, she shared a sweet photo on Instagram and added a hashtag in the caption noting that she loved him.

In other Instagram posts from her time in this relationship, Hannah Ann noted that she couldn’t ask for a more perfect boyfriend and she added her “#iloveyou” hashtag to a number of other posts.

Considering that Hannah Ann is 23-years-old now, and she was in this relationship for more than three years, it would seem they dated in her late teens and until she was 20 or so. It does appear they split some time ago and she surely has gained plenty of clarity and insight about love and relationships since then.

However, The Bachelor fans do seem to be questioning what Hannah Ann was telling Peter during this date. In fact, some franchise veterans seemed to have similar questions.

Ok. I’m trying to watch a full #TheBachelor episode tonight. What are we thinking about this Hannah Ann girl? Why would she be with her ex for 3 1/2 years if she wasn’t in love. I’m super confused why that would be a good idea. — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) February 6, 2020

“I really like her (she’s gorgeous) but I can’t believe a word she says. She answers his questions as if she’s answering interview questions. Like she’s trained for this,” one The Bachelor fan tweeted about Hannah Ann and this date.

“Yeahhh 3 yrs is a long a** time to stay with someone you’re not in love with. Not a huge fan, it felt like she felt the rose slipping away and turned on the tears,” shared someone else.

“Hannah Ann says she wasn’t in love with her 3 1/2 yr relationship but after Peter walks away on their date she comes crying and says she’s in love with him. yeah ok love…Why are men soooo blind to fake tears???” blasted another viewer.

There were definitely some fans of The Bachelor who had Hannah Ann’s back though too.

Spoilers hint that this connection between Peter and Hannah Ann will continue to grow as the season progresses and people will be quite curious to see where this heads.