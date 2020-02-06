‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Surprised To See The Drama That Went On Behind His Back

Peter Weber was surprised by the way some of his women treated one another when he wasn't around.

It was yet another dramatic season of The Bachelor last night and as more women were sent packing, Peter Weber’s group of remaining women is beginning to dwindle. Just like fans, Weber is watching the show all the way through and there are some things he was pretty surprised about, including how some of the woman treated one another behind his back, according to Entertainment Tonight.

One of the women, Sydney Hightower, in particular shocked Weber because he felt she had shown him a different side than what she showed the rest of the house. He’s got some big questions that she may be forced to respond to at Women Tell All when the show concludes.

“She never came off to me the way I’m seeing how she acted with some of the women when I wasn’t there. So I am a little bit curious about that and that she just kind of was hiding a personality I didn’t necessarily know very well, to be completely honest.”

Despite the fact that Weber previously dubbed Hightower the best kisser out of all the women, she did not receive a final rose during the episode and was sent home.

“I think we definitely had a strong initial connection, obviously strong physical chemistry. She was a really sweet girl, but she just wasn’t my wife,” he said of his decision to part ways with her and pursue other connections.

Hightower has gotten herself into a bit of hot water since having come home from the show and how authentic she was on the show has been brought into question in more ways than one. During an earlier episode of The Bachelor, Hightower told Weber an emotional story about how badly she was bullied in high school and how she frequently ate her lunch in a bathroom stall. While Weber greatly sympathized with her at the time, one of Hightower’s former classmates came forward on Twitter to accuse her of lying about being bullied.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the woman shared yearbook photos of Hightower that seemed to tell the story of a very different high school experience than the one she had described. The photos included Hightower winning awards and beauty pageants.

Nevertheless, Hightower has stood by her original claims about being bullied and in a since deleted tweet explained that she was also the victim of racism from both her former teachers and classmates.