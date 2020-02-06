Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter Gianna In Touching Instagram Tribute

Vanessa Bryant decided to express how much she misses her and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant on Instagram.

The basketball icon’s wife took a moment to remember both her husband and their second child on Wednesday, February 5. Vanessa first posted an image of Kobe sitting down and giving a huge smile for the camera. Vanessa shared how much she missed her “best friend” and the “best daddy” to their four girls in the sweet post to her husband of 20 years.

Vanessa then posted a photo of the gym of her middle school’s gymnasium. The prospective WNBA star attended Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, California. The gym was decorated with several red balloons and had GiGi’s basketball number, “2,” decorated with roses. The school also spelled out GiGi’s name in a shrine that was also decorated with red and pink roses. A photo of GiGi is also posted on the flat-screen television that’s next to the balloons and flowers.

Vanessa captioned the tribute to her daughter and expressed how much she wishes they could still be together physically. She also shared how thankful she was for the memories she made with her baby girl before her death at the age of 13.

“My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant,” Vanessa wrote.

Soon after she posted, Vanessa received massive support from her Instagram followers. Multiple users shared their love and prayers for the Bryant family as they continue to reel from their tragedy.

“Gone too soon. May her beautiful soul Rest In Peace,” one follower commented.

“Mambacita forever, sending you so much love,” a second chimed in.

“Wish I could give you the biggest hug,” said a third fan.

Vanessa has shared several posts of Kobe and GiGi since their untimely deaths back in January. The father and daughter were boarding a helicopter for GiGi’s game at Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California when it crashed into a foggy hillside. In addition to the Lakers champion and his daughter, the crash took seven other lives. John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan all passed away alongside the father and daughter during the tragedy, per Hollywood Life.

In addition to Vanessa, Kobe and GiGi left behind their daughters and sisters Natalia Bryant, 17, Bianka Bryant, 3 and Capri Bryant, 7 months.