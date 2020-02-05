‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Kangaroo Be Jordyn Woods?

The third season of The Masked Singer aired in the U.S. on Fox over the weekend and it got everyone putting their thinking caps on. The panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — all returned for the new season and are also trying to figure out who the celebrities are. Nick Cannon remains as the host and Jamie Foxx was brought on as a guest for the first episode.

One of the new contestants is performing in a kangaroo costume. They appear to be a female singer with good vocals. However, their voice isn’t distinctive enough to figure out instantly. For their debut performance, they sang Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.”

For their first clue package, they were seen walking in what looked like Australia. They described themselves as a survivor and explained that they had recently lost someone who held their family’s heart together.

Kangaroo admitted they found themselves in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and that they are going to fight back and prove to her family that bullies never win.

They expressed how nervous they are to be on the show as they have never done anything like this before.

In one frame, a gramophone was shown.

With all the clues given so far, it seems Kangaroo could be Jordyn Woods.

Woods found herself making headlines after Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Woods. The 22-year-old faced a lot of bad press and was “in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.”

In 2017, her dad, John Woods, passed away from cancer, per Heavy. Due to the Kardashian’s backlash, Woods received nasty comments saying that he deserved to die which could connect to Kangaroo saying they are going to prove to their family that bullies never win.

The gramophone clue thew quite a lot of people off. However, according to Vulture, her father was a sound engineer.

The Australian theme had people guessing it could be rapper Iggy Azalea but a lot of fans on social media are set on it being Woods.

“Definitely Jordyn Woods. Her father recently died, in his life, he was a sound engineer (gramophone). The whole Kardashian scandal thing. And she sounds like Jordyn. Oh and Jordyn is also tall!” one user wrote.

“Even without the clues, that voice is DEFINITELY Jordyn Woods,” another shared.

The first contestant eliminated was Robot who was revealed to be “Lollipop” hitmaker Lil Wayne.

With Kangaroo still in the competition, viewers will have to keep watching to find out if its Jordyn Woods.