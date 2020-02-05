Nancy Pelosi Reveals Why She Ripped Up State Of The Union ‘Manifesto Of Mistruths’

Nancy Pelosi weighed in on why she decided to tear up her copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, saying that the document was a “manifesto of mistruths.” The House Speaker shocked and angered some, and was celebrated by others when she stood behind the president after he concluded his speech, slowly ripping one page after another of the document.

According to a video shared by ABC News, the House Speaker was approached by reporters after leaving the address, and unsurprisingly, she was quizzed on the moment which as become one of the most talked-about parts of the address.

When asked why she ripped up the document, she said: “because it was a manifesto of mistruths.”

“And what did you think about him not shaking your hand?” a reporter asked.

“We always extend a hand of friendship…” she said.

“Will you invite him to another State of the Union?” the reporter asked.

“Hopefully not, I’m expecting another president nine months from today,” she said.

Fox News reporter Jason Donner posted his questions aimed at Pelosi as she was leaving the Capitol, showing the House leader saying that she ripped up the speech because it was better than the alternative that she apparently had in mind, though she didn’t elaborate on what else she would have liked to do.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020

While some have attacked Pelosi for the move, including Donald Trump in a series of nearly two dozen retweets calling out the California Democrat, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Critics say that her decision to rip up the document was disrespectful and played into “every female stereotype.”

Others accused her of “pitching a hissy fit.”

“Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office,” said former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

But members of the “squad,” the group of young progressive lawmakers that includes Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley, cheered Pelosi. According to Fox News, Tlaib said she would have done the same, while Omar posted a tweet showing a gif of Pelosi ripping up the document.

While Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi haven’t always seen eye to eye, the New York lawmaker posted a video of the viral moment with a pair of shocked eye emojis. Pressley retweeted a message from her policy adviser with hands clapping in support of Pelosi.