‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Tease An Episode 6 Shocker Involving Peter Weber & Victoria Paul

The Bachelor spoilers for Episode 6 airing on Wednesday, February 5, tease that viewers will be seeing some difficult moments featuring Peter Weber and Victoria Paul. This bachelorette caught Peter’s eye during the first night of filming and the two have shared plenty of romantic moments since then. However, it sounds as if things change significantly during the group’s time in Chile.

Up to this point, the relationship between Peter and Victoria has been progressing pretty well. The two had an early-season one-on-one that involved a mechanical bull, lots of kissing, and some line dancing, and she got the rose. In addition, Peter seemed to rely heavily on Victoria’s point of view as things got crazy with Alayah Benavidez.

Victoria has made it clear she has quickly started to fall for Peter. However, The Bachelor spoilers suggest that apparently there is a big shift regarding her feelings when Peter and his ladies are in Chile.

The preview for Wednesday’s show hints at some of what’s ahead. At one point, Victoria and Peter will be talking alone and she voices some concerns she has. She will say she is worried about him and wonders if he is making the right decisions.

A few seconds later during the preview, Victoria is seen walking away and Peter tries to stop her and talk with her some more.

What is going on between the two at this point? Spoiler king Reality Steve has said he has the scoop.

Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that Victoria left filming at this point. Apparently, Victoria told Peter that she felt as if they simply weren’t on the same page.

The way this is edited and shown on Wednesday could make things appear to play out differently, of course. The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, however, indicate that Peter and Victoria mutually agreed that it was best that she leave.

Interestingly, Victoria just happened to be at the Miss Louisiana pageant the night after her return home so she could crown her successor. Reality Steve received photos and updates on all of this back in October as it was filmed, and as he says, the timing of Victoria’s decision to leave seems quite convenient.

It’s not known exactly when Victoria’s exit will be shown Wednesday night. However, the timeline suggests that it will fully play out during Episode 6.

Reality Steve’s Instagram spoilers indicate that Victoria does go on a group date with Peter during her time in Chile. It is at some point after that, at nighttime, when she gets this chance to talk to Peter and voice her concerns.

In addition to this exit and a group date, The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Peter will have two solid one-on-one dates and an intense two-on-one.

Victoria may not receive Peter’s final rose this season, but fans have a hunch that they will be seeing her again at some point, perhaps on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.