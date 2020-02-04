‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Speculation For Season 16 Begins As No Dominant Frontrunner Seems To Exist

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is speeding along and some fans are starting to look ahead to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Spoilers regarding which lady will be handing out roses won’t come for a few weeks yet, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t starting to root for their favorites and speculate about potential frontrunners.

Spoiler king Reality Steve shared some of his thoughts in his latest blog post and The Bachelorette fans have their thoughts as well. The usual pool for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette leads is typically made up of the top four contestants from the prior season. However, ABC sometimes goes outside of that small group and there is speculation that the upcoming run might be one of those times.

Warning! The Bachelor spoilers ahead!

If ABC were to choose someone from Peter’s season, then that would suggest that one of his final four ladies would be the likely pick. Based on Reality Steve’s spoilers, that would mean that Victoria Fuller, Kelsey Weier, Madi Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss would be top contenders.

Outside of that top four, The Bachelor fans might rally to add Kelley Flanagan and Victoria Paul to that possible Bachelorette pool.

So far, spoilers and editing might suggest that Victoria F. and Kelsey are unlikely to get the gig. Victoria P. might be a stretch too, but viewers could probably make a solid argument for giving it to Kelley.

Of course, there’s something of an elephant in the room when it comes to choosing the next Bachelorette star. Hannah Brown had the gig last spring, and things did not work out as anybody had hoped. She remains single now, and it doesn’t sound as if she has completely closed the door to the possibility that she would do it again.

Going with Hannah would probably be somewhat controversial. Over the course of the past year, she has been involved with Peter’s season of The Bachelor, did Dancing with the Stars, stopped by Bachelor in Paradise, headlined last spring’s The Bachelorette and, was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She remains incredibly popular among fans of the franchise, but it might feel like too much to bring her back again this spring as The Bachelorette.

As Reality Steve details, the most likely previous contestants to consider would be ladies who finished in the top four of the past few seasons. Interestingly, that path doesn’t open up all that many possibilities. When considering the women from the seasons featuring Colton, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, and Chris Soules, only a few ladies who got hometown dates are currently single.

Would ABC choose one of these ladies like Tayshia Adams, Tia Booth, Amanda Stanton, or Kendall Long? Going back for the past few seasons, those seem to be the only ladies who got to hometown dates and are still single now.

Kendall and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile just announced their split a matter of days ago, so the timing probably doesn’t seem quite right to make her The Bachelorette. Reality Steve also believes that Amanda is an unlikely pick.

It is possible that ABC could look to some of the ladies who got a fair amount of screentime on Bachelor in Paradise but who also didn’t find lasting love. For example, Katie Morton, Bibiana Julian, or Angela Amezcua could be added to the list of possibilities, but they would probably be major long shots.

At this point, it would seem that the most likely The Bachelorette frontrunners are Hannah Ann and Madi, depending on who Peter is with now. Hannah from last year’s season is probably also a strong contender, with maybe Tia and Tayshia in the mix somewhere.

Who will ABC choose to be The Bachelorette? Will they go in an entirely unexpected direction, choose someone from Peter’s The Bachelor, or bring back a lady from a previous season? Spoilers won’t be available to narrow the possibilities down for a little while yet, but fans will be curious to see how this plays out.