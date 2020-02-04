Scheana Marie Talks ‘Prince Charming’ Brock Davies, Reveals If He’ll Be Seen On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Scheana Marie is happily taken.

Scheana Marie has been dating boyfriend Brock Davies for the past several months but will he be seen on the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 8?

After one of Scheana’s fans on Twitter sent a message to her about appearing on an upcoming season of The Bachelorette, the longtime reality star confirmed she is no longer open to the idea because she’s already found her Prince Charming and revealed that because the two of them began dating after filming on Season 8 wrapped, he will not be seen alongside her until the show’s potential ninth season.

“[Six] months ago, I woulda been so down [to appear on The Bachelorette]. But I found my Prince Charming!” Scheana told the fan.

Then, after a second fan asked if viewers would be meeting him on Vanderpump Rules.

“No. We met right after,” Scheana explained.

Scheana and Brock went public with their romance in November of last year on Instagram after enjoying a trip to Bali and attended BravoCon together a short time later. Since then, they have gone on a number of vacations with one another as they continue to live separately in Los Angeles.

Although Scheana and Brock got serious fast, she was seen single during episodes of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules after a brief romance with co-star Max Boyens ended before filming.

During recent episodes of the show, Scheana confirmed she was ghosted by Max, who works as the general manager of TomTom, after a month-long romance, during which she purchased her former flame an Apple Watch.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana opened up about her romance with Brock while chatting with Hollywood Life in December of last year. At the time, Scheana said that while she and Brock were waiting to move in with one another, they weren’t necessarily taking things slow because they didn’t see a point in doing so.

“I just don’t really believe in taking things slow because you’re just delaying the inevitable and prolonging it,” she continued. “Whether that’s good or bad. It’s like, why don’t you just jump in and find out right away? And that’s where we both did. We’re on the same page, but I mean, it’s only been three months, so not moving in together anytime soon, but I don’t know, maybe when our leases are up.”

According to Scheana, she and Brock have fit into one another’s lives “very well and easily.”