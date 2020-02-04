Episode 6 ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Mykenna Dorn & Tammy Ly’s Feud Pushes Peter Weber To Make A Big Decision

There is more drama on the way this week for Peter Weber, his remaining ladies, and fans of The Bachelor. Spoilers tease that Episode 6 airing on Wednesday, February 5, will contain some intense moments and viewers can expect to see Mykenna Dorn and Tammy Ly at the center of some of this.

As fans saw during Monday night’s show, Mykenna and Tammy were butting heads quite a bit. Tammy had plenty of negative things to say about Kelsey Weier, but it’s that negative dynamic with Mykenna that will force Peter’s hand during Episode 6.

Peter and his remaining ladies head to Chile for the next round of dates that will be shown on Wednesday night for Episode 6. The Bachelor spoilers detail that Peter will have a couple of one-on-one dates, but ABC indicates that it’s a different outing that will generate some major fireworks.

“Two feuding females square off one last time as the recipients of a dreaded impromptu two-on-one date card. Who will stay and who will go?” teases ABC.

Reality Steve’s spoilers for Episode 6 shared via Instagram indicate that this two-on-one will have Peter going on a date with Mykenna and Tammy. Some recent seasons have been done without these awkward two-on-one dates, but it seems the producers just couldn’t resist this time.

The preview for Wednesday night does show that Tammy and Mykenna will be butting heads again and The Bachelor spoilers hint that Episode 6 will end at some point during this date. According to Reality Steve, Peter will actually eliminate both Tammy and Mykenna.

Based on the preview, it seems possible that Peter will end up eliminating Mykenna first. Tammy is shown making a catty remark about Mykenna leaving as Mykenna walks down the stairs, which could mean that Peter has just eliminated her. This will surely leave Tammy feeling confident she is getting a rose, and it may well be that this is where Wednesday’s show will end.

However, Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that Tammy will be sent home too.

The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Peter will also have two individual dates that go well along with a group date. By the time he wraps things up in Chile, Peter will be down to his final six ladies, with hometowns right around the corner.

Even Reality Steve hasn’t uncovered the full scoop regarding how Peter’s season ends and The Bachelor spoilers suggest that there are some juicy twists and turns on the way. As for Mykenna and Tammy, it sounds like their pursuit of Peter’s final rose will end soon, but fans probably would not be surprised to see them both pop up on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.