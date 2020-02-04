‘Vikings’ Midseason Finale: With A Huge Battle Planned, It’s Likely That Someone Major Will Die

Viewers are already predicting who will live and die in the next episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a huge battle is expected in the upcoming midseason finale for History Channel’s Vikings. In the lead up to Episode 10, TV Fanatic predicts lots of death will prevail and viewers are already speculating that a devastating loss will occur during the battle.

Previously in Vikings, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), has joined with the Rus. This came about after he escaped Kattegat when his half-brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), overthrew Ivar’s reign. Since then, Bjorn has been unaware of Ivar’s fate until recent trading parties heard of Ivar’s journey to Kiev. Subsequent raids by the Rus have also lead to the assumption that Ivar will attack with a huge new army.

Ivar certainly is planning this attack after falling in with the brutal Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky). However, the recent surprise union between Ivar and his also exiled brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), has led to further speculation about the upcoming battle.

The latest trailer for the midseason finale episode of Vikings shows Bjorn and Ivar will confront each other in battle and fans are wondering who will win between the pair. And, if maybe one of them will perish as a result of the battle.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

The potential is always there that History Channel could kill of one — or both — of the brothers as Season 6 gets ready for a hiatus. In addition, with Hvitserk now on Ivar’s side, the potential is there that he could fall as well. In fact, his death seems more likely to some fans after his addictions and mental instability have led to his failing health of late. Although, some viewers wonder if Hvitserk will kill Ivar, the brother who once ordered the murder of Hvitserk’s girlfriend.

Who will prevail in the battle to come? pic.twitter.com/OV9A63RFZZ — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) February 3, 2020

However, there are others that could also perish in Episode 10.

King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) has just been announced the King of all Norway. While Bjorn was expected to be voted in, Harald managed to sweet-talk his way in and that means he now has many enemies. It could be the perfect opportunity in the midst of the battle for Bjorn to get rid of Harald and claim the crown for himself.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

With Ivar currently plotting against Oleg with Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan), the potential is also there that the Viking will turn on his Rus support and kill Oleg. Some fans are speculating that Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki), who was previously held prisoner by Oleg, will turn up during the battle and take down the prince.

Some fans also wonder if Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) might be the one to perish in the next episode of Vikings. Currently, Gunnhild is pregnant with Bjorn’s child. But, that doesn’t make her safe. As seen in last week’s episode of Vikings, Torvi (Georgia Hurst) nearly died in childbirth and this could possibly happen with Gunnhild. In addition, she is seen briefly in battle in the latest clip.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Others still believe that Gunnhild will be safe but that she might turn on Bjorn after he took on a second wife recently. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into the midseason finale in order to find out who lives and dies.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 p.m.