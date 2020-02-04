Miley Cyrus Does ‘Wall Squat’ Vocal Scales While Offering Rehabilitation Lessons

Miley Cyrus suffered through serious vocal chord surgery at the end of last year, but now that she is recovering, the “Wrecking Ball” singer is grateful for the chance to up her vocal game. On Sunday, the 27-year-old hitmaker posted an Instagram update in which she ran through scales while squatting against a wall.

Miley seemed to be practicing her singing as she worked on her voice. However, when she realized she was on camera, she stopped and laughed. As she took a break, the multi-talented celebrity rocked an all black-colored outfit that included a short-sleeved t-shirt and black pants. She was singing sans shoes as she showed off both her perfect pitch and her new haircut that slightly resembles the way her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, wears his mop. In other words, she had undergone a mullet-esque style revision.

Her face seemed to be mostly devoid of makeup, although her eyebrows looked like they had been treated with some color as seen underneath her wispy bangs. She had small bags underneath her eyes, indicating that perhaps she had been working too hard.

In her caption, Miley claimed that what she was doing is a “cool trick” that “[gets] another muscle to fire so your throat is distracted.”

She continued to explain, telling her millions of social media followers that when someone does this, “the pressure [comes] off your chords.”

Miley added that, when she works like this while taking a wall squat, she is able to keep her chin and her neck parallel to her back, causing “less strain and pull” on her body.

Miley’s 103.8 million Instagram followers were quick to react to her latest post that included that teaching aspect. More than 1.4 million people clicked “like” on the update, while over 5,500 offered comments.

“We’re SOOOOOOOOOO ready whenever you are!!!!!!” exclaimed one fan, who added a sparkling pink heart emoji.

“Love it you’re too funny Miley,” mused a second admirer, who added a crying-laughing face emoji.

“Can feel myself thinking about this when I do wall sits at the gym. I’ll probably start singing and annoy everyone there,” stated a third follower, who added a smiley face, a sweating face, and a crying-laughing face emoji.

“Queen of No’s squats warmups,” proclaimed a fourth fan, who added a crying-laughing face and a crying face emoji.

Many of Miley’s social media posts have centered around her vocal abilities. In an Instagram update last week, the former Hannah Montana star looked back at her MTV Unplugged performance from 2013 when she delivered a cover of Arctic Monkeys’ anthem, “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

She stated in the post’s caption that she sounded a lot like her 20-year-old sister, Noah, while warbling on the popular program. She had appeared on the show when she was about as old as her younger sibling is now.