Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Reunite At BAFTAs After-Party

The exes posed for a photo together at an after-party hosted by 'British Vogue.'

Although they’re no longer dating, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are still willing to spend time together. The former couple reunited on Sunday for a BAFTAs after-party, and the pair even posed for a photo, according to People Magazine. Cooper and Shayk were attending the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party at Annabel’s in London.

In the aforementioned picture of the two, they’re joined by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. The photo features Cooper and Enninful in tuxes, while Shayk is wearing a bejeweled gown with a tan bodysuit underneath it. Her dress was custom designed by Riccardo Tisci.

Cooper — who goes through stints of growing facial hair and periods where he appears clean-shaven — has short scruff in the photo and relatively short hair. Shayk, meanwhile, is rocking her normal short bob as well as a pair of sparkling earrings and a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

The exes appear to be having a good time in the photo. Cooper chose to smile, while Shayk and Enninful went with more subtle expressions.

Cooper and Shayk formally ended their relationship in June of 2019, and Popcrush reports that the pair arrived separately to this after-party, so there doesn’t seem to be any possibility of rekindling in the immediate future. Even so, the former couple managed to unite for this photo, and, given the fact that they have a 2-year-old daughter together, they still likely see each other frequently.

There aren’t any definitive reports on how much the two spoke or interacted at the party, but this photo seems to suggest that they still have warm feelings about one another. When they were together, Shayk and Cooper were often a fixture on red carpets, in part because of the star-power they commanded as a couple. Even in a casual photo like this one, it’s clear why they were drawn to one another.

Enninful, who seems to know how to carry himself around celebrities, recently interviewed Shayk for the British Vogue‘s March 2020 cover story.

In that interview, Shayk offered her thoughts on her four-year relationship with Cooper, and where they each stand now.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple,” Shayk said.

Their willingness to take photos with one another may seem like a small thing, but it may reinforce Shayk’s statement about seeing value in a person beyond a romantic relationship.