Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Showed A Yellow & Purple Cross For Kobe Bryant Tribute

The Super Bowl halftime show was pretty special this year as it paid tribute to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.

This year’s performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to the stage for the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show on Sunday night, February 2, where each of the ladies performed a medley of their hits including “Jenny from the Block,” “Waiting For Tonight,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

The special highlight happened when Emme Muñiz, Jennifer’s 11-year-old daughter with Marc Anthony, joined her mom on stage to sing one of Jennifer’s most famous songs of all time, “Let’s Get Loud.” In a report by ET, fans spotted in an overhead shot of the performance a special Kobe tribute. The said tribute featured a cross that lit up yellow and purple — the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers where Kobe spent his 20-year basketball career.

As Kobe died a week before the biggest game of the year, Shakira and Jennifer were asked in a press conference days ago if there will be a tribute to the late basketball star. To which the “Waka Waka” singer answered, “We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he would be very proud to see the message that we’re going to convey on stage that day.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer posted an emotional message on her Instagram account a day after the horrible accident happened. In the caption, she recalled some memories she shared with the NBA legend and his family throughout the years. The post contained eight photos with the first one showing a stunning family shot of the whole Bryant Family. The next snap showed the singer posing with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez with Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant. The fourth snap showed Jennifer posing alongside Vanessa. The last photo showed a throwback that featured Jennifer posing with Vanessa and Kobe. The previous post has gained over 5.7 million likes and more than 56,000 comments.

In another report by The Inquisitr, the event called everyone in attendance and those who watched via broadcast, as well as the respective teams to offer a moment of silence for Kobe, his daughter, Gianna, as well as seven others namely basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, Orange Coast College baseball coach, John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa Altobelli, and pilot Ara Zobayan, who died in the horrible helicopter crash on January 26.