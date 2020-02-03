‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Finds Sarah In A Compromising Position

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, February 3 reveal that the week will start off with a bang in Salem as multiple storylines are set into motion.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will be completely stunned with he walks in on the woman he loves, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godrey) and her baby daddy Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) in a compromising position.

Xander has been carrying a torch for Sarah for a long time now, but Eric has always been a problem between them. However, this time it seems that it will all be a misunderstanding. The compromising position won’t be what it seems.

In fact, the latest DOOL promo reveals that Sarah will finally open up to Xander and confess her love to him. Xander will be thrilled to learn that Sarah wants to be in a relationship with him, and it will be a game changer in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) will console the object of her affection John Black (Drake Hogestyn) over his wife Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) death.

Of course, Marlena isn’t really dead. Gina and Stefano have come up with an elaborate plan to make John believe that his wife has died. The plan is supposed to allow Stefano, who is currently taking up residence in the body of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), to seduce Marlena after she’s separated from John.

In addition, it would mean that Gina, who is Hope Brady’s alter ego, would be free to move in on the love of her life, John.

Elsewhere in Salem, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will come clean about her fake relationship with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Nicole will likely spill the beans to her love, Eric, as the pair try to figure out where their relationship will go now that Eric’s back in Salem.

In addition, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) will be stunned when they discover the portrait of Steve looking very much like Stefano.

The duo will have a lot of questions when it comes to the painting, and it seems that they will be very close to discovering the truth behind Stefano’s return to Salem.

Days of Our Lives fans will continue to see the storylines play out this week. In addition, love will be in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, meaning that many of Salem’s hottest couples will be reuniting and turning up the heat in the month of February.