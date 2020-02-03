Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Steals The Show With Surprise Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Super Bowl Halftime headliner shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter during a medley of her biggest hits.

Jennifer Lopez had a special guest during her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performance. The superstar singer shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, for a stunning performance at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

During a medley of JLo’s hits that included “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “On the Floor,” young Emme wowed the crowd as she joined her mom during the final songs “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA.” Fellow Super Bowl headliner Shakira accompanied the mother-daughter duo on the drums.

Emme wore a white dress as she performed for millions of viewers all over the world, while her mom was wrapped in a fluffy American flag.

The day before the Super Bowl, Page Six cited an unidentified source with claims that JLo’s daughter would join her on stage for the high-profile show, but the rumor was never confirmed by the singer. In addition, Jennifer’s fiance Alex Rodriguez teased in a pre-game interview that the Super Bowl halftime show would be a “family affair.”

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

On social media, fans and famous friends, including Jennifer’s former American Idol co-star Ryan Seacrest, raved about the Super Bowl performance.

“That halftime show was an Olympic opening ceremony in scale. Precision and power from [Shakira]and [JLO]… And Emme,” Seacrest wrote on Twitter.

“The choreo…. the throwback songs…. the production… Emme’s surprise appearance. Incredible.”

Some fans even noted that at 11-years-old, Emme’s voice rivals her mom’s.

Of course, it’s not a huge surprise that Emme can sing. Not only is her mom JLo, but her dad is singer Marc Anthony. The exes also share a son, Max.

While the Super Bowl crowd will likely be their biggest audience ever, this is not the first time JLo has performed onstage with her daughter. Last year, Emme joined her mom as she kicked off her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour. Emme looked just like her glamorous mama as they wore matching red tulle gowns to perform together.

JLo doesn’t take all of the credit for her tween daughter’s talent. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former American Idol judge admitted that Emme actually has “her daddy’s voice.” The mom of two also revealed that as a baby, her daughter would hum and sing to herself when she was in her crib.

Emme previously starred in her mom’s “Limitless” music video, and now it certainly seems that the sky is the limit for her future as a singer. Emme’s big Super Bowl debut comes less than three weeks before she and her twin brother Max turn 12-years-old on February 22.

You can see the entire Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Shakira, JLo, her daughter Emme and more below.