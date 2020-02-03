Jennifer Lopez Hugged Shakira Before Super Bowl Start: ‘Let’s Show The World What 2 Little Latin Girls Can Do’

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira joined forces on Sunday to show the world how talented “two little Latin girls” are while performing at the Super Bowl LIV held at Hard Rock Stadium. JLo posted their huge hug on Instagram so her 111.2 million followers could enjoy their bonding experience before the pair let loose during the halftime show.

The fairly diminutive duo (JLo is 5-foot-5-inches tall and Shakira is 5-foot-two-inches tall) had their arms around each other in the social media snap that was overexposed, causing the image to look dark and to lack details.

However, it was apparent that 50-year-old Jennifer wore her hair in a bun on top of her head as she embraced her singing Latina sister from another mother. She rocked a pair of printed leggings that revealed her enviable and very famous booty. Her midriff was bare, while her dark crop top featured long sleeves.

Shakira’s outfit was harder to make out. As the 43-year-old star grasped a mic in one hand, she put her arm around JLo while wearing dark pants and what appeared to be a short-sleeved top. Her hair was down and a bit messy, indicating that she had probably been practicing for her halftime appearance.

While the two likely sang in English for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, both women are bilingual. Shakira, who hails from Colombia, considers Spanish as her first language, states Business Insider Australia. The source adds that Shakira also speaks Portuguese, Italian, and English.

Meanwhile, Jennifer, who is of Puerto Rican descent, speaks both languages, too, according to Cheat Sheet.

Within four hours of going live, JLo’s most recent Instagram update featuring a picture of the songstress embracing Shakira was wildly popular. The post received more than 1.4 million likes and over 19,000 comments.

Shakira was among those who wrote on Jennifer’s post. She simply shared a trio of meaningful emoji, including two moving stars and one red heart.

DJ Sinatra also weighed in prior to their performance.

“The world is ready for you ladies!!!” he stated, adding clapping hands, a muscled arm, and a 100 emoji.

“I CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU TO SMASH SO HARD!!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed choreographer Travis Wall, who added a quartet of clapping hand emoji.

“LET’S GO LADIES! GIRL POWER ACTIVATE,” said an admirer, who added four lightning bolts and one gold crown emoji.

“Two Latinas will make history tonight!,” remarked another fan, who added two red heart and three heart-eye face emoji, as well as the hashtag Super Bowl.

Jennifer had been working out to the extreme in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl half time show. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, the “Jenny From The Block” singer rocked her chiseled abs as she struck a pose during rehearsals for the highly anticipated gig that took place in Miami.