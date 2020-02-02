WWE News: Natalya Opens Up About How Edge Has Helped Her Career

WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland made his return to in-ring competition at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, entering the titular match as a surprise entrant and shocking fans all around the world. However, while he was retired from wrestling, he helped out modern superstars behind the scenes, according to Natalya.

Writing for the Calgary Sun, the niece of Bret Hart revealed that she turned to Edge before some of the biggest matches of her career, and he was always willing to make time to give her advice.

“Adam has always been someone I can turn to for advice or guidance whenever I need it. When I competed in the first women’s ladder match in WWE, it was Adam who I called to ask for help. I knew no one else had experience like Adam with that kind of a match, and he gave me so much advice.”

The former Women’s Champion also recalled how Edge illustrated his advice by drawing pictures for her, simply because he wanted her to perform at her very best, as she had no experience competing in ladder matches beforehand.

Natalya said that he’s a “true friend” for all the effort he put into helping her prepare for the iconic match, and she’s evidently grateful for his advice.

In her blog post, Natalya also discussed how she bumped into the Hall of Famer at last year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, one hour before her match with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship was set to take place. According to Natalya, she asked him for help and he dropped everything he was doing at the time to accommodate her.

The superstar said that Edge’s advice gave her confidence for the huge title match, and she kept his words in her head throughout the entire bout. Natalya stated that the advice helped her performance in what was arguably one of the biggest matches of her career.

Until last weekend, Edge had been retired from the squared circle since 2011. The former World Champion was forced to call it quits due to a series of neck injuries, but he’s spent the past several years healing and getting into shape to compete again. At the time of this writing, he appears to be back for the foreseeable future.

As documented by The Inquisitr, “The Rated R Superstar” has reportedly signed a new three-year deal and will wrestle a handful of matches per year, provided that he stays healthy.