Stassie Karanikolaou Cuddles BFF Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster On Her Second Birthday

Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner have been best friends since they were kids, so it’s not surprising that the social media influencer has fallen in love with Kylie’s daughter. Stormi Webster, whose dad is rapper Travis Scott, turned two on Saturday, and Stassie made sure she told the world via Instagram that the sweet baby was celebrating her birthday on February 1.

The 22-year-old model appeared in an old picture for her social media update in which she was holding the tiny baby, who appeared to be sleeping. Stormi rocked a gray onesie and a matching bib. One of her chubby hands fell over Stassie’s arm while Stormi’s other hand had been placed on her tiny stomach.

In the same photo, Stassie wore a black tank top that featured her generous decolletage. She wore a face full of makeup, with applications including darkened and groomed eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, black mascara, pink lipstick, a bit of blush, and some contouring. Her blond hair, which was pulled away from her face, was worn in what appeared to be a high bun. Whisps of her tresses fell around her ears and down her long neck.

Stassie glanced lovingly at the tiny baby she was holding as she grasped a cell phone in her other hand. The pair sat in a comfy chair that featured a primarily white-colored cloth featuring a blue diamond print.

An abundant number of Stassie’s 6.8 million Instagram followers were keen on her most recent update in which she held Kylie’s adorable daughter, Stormi. Within five hours of going live, nearly 600,000 people pressed “like” on the fresh post, while more than 740 people wrote comments.

Some used emoji — such as double pink hearts, pink vibrating hearts, stars, and heart-eye faces — while others used words to express how they were feeling.

“Omg so cute!” remarked one fan, who added two heart-eye face emoji.

“You 2 are the cutest,” opined a second follower.

“Happy birthday my princess Stormi Webster, May God guide your steps and be a very successful girl like your mother! I love you so much, you are a light that guides our path. Be happy always, you won my heart the day I saw your little face! You’re an angel,” stated a third Instagram user, who added a party favor, a red balloon, a birthday cake, and a gift-wrapped present emoji.

“An angel holding an angel,” mused a fourth admirer.

Stassie knows how to spread her love around in style. According to The Inquisitr, in a previous Instagram update, she showed her generous birthday gift to her dad: A brand new Tesla car. No double her present was a sure-fire hit.