WWE News: Five Huge Matches Set For ‘NXT TakeOver: Portland’ – Street Fight Added To Card

A "Street Fight" adds even more hard-hitting action to the card for "TakeOver: Portland."

One of the next big shows coming from WWE will take place on February 16, 2020, with NXT TakeOver: Portland. It is just two weeks until that show takes place and a great card had already been built with a few bouts, but some big matches have been added to it this past week. On top of another title match being added, there will now be a major “Street Fight” which could end up stealing the show.

The yellow brand has really made an even bigger name for themselves since moving up to be a part of the main roster back in September. They’ve put on nothing but excellent weekly shows and fantastic pay-per-view events of which the one in Portland is likely to be no different.

One of the key matches on the card will have The BroserWeights taking on The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championship. The team of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle made it through the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to win the whole thing and earn the title shot at TakeOver: Portland.

That is just one of five big matches scheduled for the event as a huge “Street Fight” was announced this week via the official website of WWE. Obviously, the regular rules of the ring were not enough for Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai so they will be able to use anything available to them to try and earn a victory.

The two NXT superstars used to be great friends, but things turned ugly when Kai attacked Nox at WarGames. Things continued in the Battle Royal earlier this month and at TakeOver: Portland, it will be time to settle things once and for all with everything being legal.

Speaking of that battle royal, the winner of that match became the number one contender for the NXT Championship held by Rhea Ripley. The winner of the battle royal ended up Bianca Belair who will go on to face Ripley in Portland with the hopes of walking out as champion.

#DIY only comes together once in a while for special occasions, but the former champions are doing pretty well on their own. Both of them are involved in huge matches at NXT TakeOver: Portland with one having the chance to walk out as the NXT Champion.

Tommaso Ciampa has been doing well in the last few months, but he has felt rather lost without his “Goldie.” That’s why he has chosen to challenge Adam Cole and he has been granted a NXT Championship Match later this month.

As for Johnny Gargano, he has no small task ahead of him at TakeOver as he will step in the ring with Finn Balor.