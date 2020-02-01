WWE News: Former Champion Asks Vince McMahon To Drop Trademark So He Can Use His Ring Name

This former champ didn't want to be a part of WWE, but he sure wants his old name.

It is not out of the ordinary for wrestlers to start using a different ring name after parting ways with WWE. Most of the time, the promotion has given the ring names to superstars and files trademarks on them to make sure they’re the intellectual property of the company. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback feels as if it has been long enough and he’s asking Vince McMahon and Triple H to let the trademark on his name go.

Luke Harper has already converted back to his old pre-WWE ring name of Brodie Lee. Tye Dillinger is once again known as Shawn Spears since joining All Elite Wrestling. It just isn’t common for a superstar to continue using their WWE ring names once they leave the promotion.

Even if WWE doesn’t create a name, they can still trademark it if they’re first to do it.

Back around the end of the summer in 2016, Ryback was released by WWE after there had long been tension between the two sides. It was not an unexpected release and he jumped back onto the independent circuit under the ring name of “The Big Guy” which is a nickname that had followed him for years.

Now, Ryback feels it has been long enough and he’s publicly asking WWE, Vince McMahon, and Triple H to just let it go.

Publicly asking @wwe @VinceMcMahon @TripleH to let the Ryback trademark go. It wasn’t created by them and trying to make someone spend nearly 200K to keep their legal name and brand is petty and unnecessary. Please move on and erase me from your history and programming. ???? — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) February 1, 2020

It has been obvious for a long time that a return of Ryback to WWE seems highly unlikely anytime soon or ever. Sure, anything is possible, but this is one of those relationships that has bridges burned on both sides and a reunion just doesn’t seem feasible.

Last year, Ryback spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a number of topics and that included his ring name of “Ryback.” He said that WWE never received his approval to trademark it in the first place as he owned it before signing with them,

There is a way for him to get around the trademark, but as he stated in his tweet, it would cost him a lot of money.

“They refiled for that trademark on the last day of the deadline so now what I have to do is I have to cancel their trademark and spend upward of $40,000-$60,000 in attorney fees to fight this to make sure that I get that and it’ll take anywhere between a year and a year-and-a-half from once we filed to cancel their trademark.”

If Ryback truly wants to get his ring name back from WWE and have them cancel their trademark of it, he’ll probably have to spend money for it. Even if Vince McMahon has no desire to ever do business with someone again, they will forever be featured in old show footage of which the trademark still makes sense.