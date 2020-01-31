WWE Rumors: Major Legend Returning For ‘Super ShowDown’ Next Month

A major former World Champion is heading back to Saudi Arabia.

At the end of February, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the next big pay-per-view in the “The Kingdom” and a major legend will be there. As usual, WWE goes all out for these events as there is a lot of money exchanging hands between the two sides. That is why there will be top-tier matches and it’s also why rumors have Hulk Hogan coming back once again to appear at Super ShowDown.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, WWE will indeed be heading back to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their next big pay-per-view. It will once again be called Super ShowDown, and the creative team has been organizing plans for the event over the last several weeks but nothing has been confirmed yet.

PW Insider is reporting that Hulk Hogan is scheduled to be at Super ShowDown although it is not yet known what he’ll be doing. This is not a big surprise as Hogan is always a big draw for a WWE event and that is especially true when it comes to the events in Saudi Arabia.

In November of 2018, Hulk Hogan returned to WWE after more than three years away due to the racial comments scandal. He was only there as the host of the show and he pretty much just opened it and introduced himself to the fans to kick things off in a big fashion.

This past October, Hogan once again went to Saudi Arabia, but this time he was the captain of a five-man tag team. His team consisted of Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali, and they face off against a team captained by the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Flair’s team included Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, and King Corbin. Hogan’s team ended up winning the match in a little under 20 minutes for a hot crowd who loved every moment of it.

A little over a month after this year’s Super ShowDown, Hulk Hogan will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time. Inducted first as a singles competitor, Hogan will now be put into the Hall as a founding member of the nWo (New World Order) during WrestleMania 36 weekend.

Of course, anything and everything is possible to change with around a month left until Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. WWE could end up changing plans entirely and with nothing truly confirmed, Hulk Hogan’s appearance at the event should be taken as a rumor for now.