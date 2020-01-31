Kenya Moore Says She & Marc Daly Are Getting Along Better After Seeing Themselves On ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore shared that she and Marc Daly are beginning to patch up their marriage after seeing their behavior on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Bravo star recently appeared on The Real and said that she and her husband of two years had a difficult time watching themselves on television during Season 12 of the show. According to OK! Magazine, the new season of RHOA premiered just two months after Moore and Daly announced that they were separating. Moore said that Daly saw his behavior on the show and had regrets about the things he said to his wife and mother of his child on national television. She also said that the couple were both having a “tough time” during filming, but are on better terms after taking time to reflect on themselves. She shared that they are now in a place where they can effectively co-parent for their daughter–Brooklyn, 1.

“I think the first thing is to put the child first,” she said. “Brooklyn is my entire world, so my focus has always meant to protect her and create the best environment for her and that is an environment with peace and love.”

Moore also said that, by Daly watching how he was six months ago, he was able to step up and be more responsive to her and their issues. She also confirmed that, at the time, they weren’t communicating but have turned a new leaf in the months since the new season aired. Things are reportedly going so well that Moore said she could see a possible reconciliation between her and her estranged husband.

“Yeah, I think so,” Moore responded after host Loni Love asked if she and Daly could get back together. “I think that with counseling and really working on the relationship and being vulnerable, being honest, you know, just keeping it real, I think the breakdown happened when we stop communicating effectively. It just turned a corner and then just got really hard.”

Moore and Daly have had several disagreements during the taping of RHOA. In a recent episode, the couple came to blows after Daly shared that he would consider being friends with NeNe Leakes again. Fans of the reality show will know that Moore and Leakes haven’t gotten along for many seasons, and things are set to escalate more as the season continues. Moore’s friends, including fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, were concerned for Moore because of the way Daly seemed to be controlling during their outings together.