Jimmy Garoppolo Net Worth Estimated At $25 Million

Jimmy Garoppolo has a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Super Bowl LIV could potentially be the peak of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s career, one that has seen him go from the potential successor to Tom Brady as the face of the New England Patriots dynasty to carving his own path in the 49ers’ return to glory. It was never a sure thing that Garoppolo would be able to achieve such heights, particularly after his 2018 season ended in Week 3 of the 49ers’ woeful 4-12 season.

It all came together for Garappolo in 2019, leading San Francisco to a 13-3 record and two 17-point wins in the NFC Divisional and Championship rounds after a season that saw Garoppolo throw for 3,978 yards for 27 touchdowns while putting up a 102.0 passer rating. The 49ers will have no regrets about giving up a second-round pick to the New England Patriots for Jimmy after he made only two starts for New England.

His Current Contract Is Worth $137.5 Million

San Francisco signed Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, making the East Illinois alum the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. That makes for a $27.5 million average annual value (AAV).

According to Spotrac, Garoppolo’s deal is the third-richest among NFL quarterbacks when it comes to total value, behind the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan and the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. When considering AAV, Garoppolo earns the eighth-most per year among the league’s gridiron generals.

However, in the NFL contracts are never as simple as a number on a check with incentives and guaranteed money combining to show what an NFL player really made. Garoppolo’s contract was no different but was also quite lucrative. In that $137.5 million contract, only $74 million of that was guaranteed money. The contract was front-loaded, with Garoppolo picking up $90 million over the first three years of the contract, an NFL record at the time which was likely designed with the 49ers envisioning a lengthier rebuild. Between June 2017 and June 2018, a period that saw Garoppolo only make five starts in a season split between the Patriots and 49ers which did see him go undefeated, the quarterback racked up $36 million.

Forbes listed Garoppolo at No. 90 on its Celebrity 100 list of 2018, but notes he has since dropped out of contention. He was also listed at No. 28 on its 2018 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, but again fell off in 2019.

He Earns Undisclosed Amounts From Various Endorsements

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

In August 2018, Garoppolo announced an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, as ESPN reported at the time.

“Since I got in the league, it was one of my dreams to be with Jordan and it came true, so I’m pretty excited about it,” Garoppolo told ESPN.

Garoppolo is also among the NFL’s faction of New Era Ambassadors, appearing in promotional material for the headwear company.

Both Garoppolo and his opposing quarterback in Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes, have partnerships with Bose. The audio equipment manufacturer featured the two side-by-side in a Facebook post in 2018, each sporting a different style of Bose headphones.