Kelly Ripa Shares Surprising Behind-The-Scenes Oscars Prep

Kelly Ripa shared a behind-the-scenes clip to her Instagram story of her Oscars prep. She is seen readying herself not only for her walk down the red carpet as an attendee of the event, which takes place at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9 but for a taping of the annual Live with Kelly and Ryan Osars aftershow.

The blonde entertainment dynamo took a video selfie at the dentist. She appears to be having her teeth whitened so her smile is sparkling for Hollywood’s biggest night.

She added a caption to the clip which read “Academy Award teeth.”

Seated in a dentist’s chair, Kelly is looking directly at the camera.

The talk show host has a rubber shield in her mouth, protecting her gums from the chemicals applied to her teeth to brighten them to perfection. This procedure is called chairside bleaching, as reported by the American Dental Association. The American Dental Association reported these types of treatments can take upwards of 30 to 60 minutes.

Kelly has what appears to be air pods in her ears, perhaps listening to music or a podcast while the treatment takes place.

Kelly’s self-deprecating humor shines through in the clip. This is one of the reasons her fans and followers are 2.6 million strong on Instagram, 1.5 million on Twitter and 571,000 on Facebook.

She has a rubber shield covering the bottom half of her face in the video. Her eyes are wide and bright. Kelly used a filter to add a scribble of pink to her cheeks as well as some yellow and green moons and stars before uploading the short video to Instagram.

It appears Kelly has taken off the stage makeup she wears daily as the host of Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Ryan Seacrest, showing off a youthful-looking face and impossibly clear skin.

Kelly also tagged the office she had the procedure completed in New York City: Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor.

The office’s official Instagram site describes the business as a place that “perfects the smiles of top celebrities & public figures.” Their motto is, “Your Smile, Only Better.”

Kelly posted another photo from a visit to their office in 2018 where she posed alongside actress Ellen Barkin.

Kelly’s annual trip to Hollywood will culminate in not only attending the Oscars but taking to the same stage where the awards were handed out with Ryan Seacrest just hours later to host a live show.

She and Ryan Seacrest will welcome Oscar winners right on the Dolby Stage hours after the Oscars afterparties have wound down on Monday, February 10. The official site of Live with Kelly and Ryan reveals that fans can request tickets to attend the taping if they will be in the Hollywood area.