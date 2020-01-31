Britney Spears Shows Off Her Bridge Pose While Doing Yoga In Front Of Her Christmas Tree

Britney Spears has over 23 million followers on Instagram and she loves to keep her fans updated. Most recently, the super star singer showed off her yoga moves on a blue mat in front of her Christmas tree in a new video posted to Instagram.

As the video begins, her boyfriend Sam Asghari gives Britney two kisses before he walks out of the frame. He is dressed in workout gear and appears to be heading off to his own workout as Britney gears up for hers. In the video, Britney is wearing a pair of black workout pants and a green sports top. She is wearing her long blonde hair tied up. The video shows Britney in numerous yoga poses including a bridge pose. The video then shows Britney wearing a pair of black workout pants with a gray t-shirt. She continues to do more yoga poses including a headstand split.

Most notable about the video, though, isn’t Britney’s beautiful bridge pose, but rather that her Christmas tree is up in the background. The humongous tree is placed in front of Britney’s large windows. Gold ribbons are wrapped around the tree that is decorated with silver and gold ornaments.

Within the first three hours of being posted, Britney’s new video had over 1 million views from her many followers. Not only did the video have a massive number of views, but also plenty of comments from her followers.

“QUEEN OF POP, YOGA, AND CHRISTMAS TREES!” one fan wrote in the comments.

“A yoga queen,” another fan commented.

Another pointed out that they loved Britney’s more frequent social media posts saying, “love having britney post more regularly! keep it up we love you :)”

Many people pointed out the Christmas tree still being up, but it turns out the video may not have been one that Britney recently recorded, but rather one that she decided to post as a throwback.

In the caption, Britney acknowledged that her tree was still up stating that she “missed it.” She then shouted out to her fans, letting them know she hoped they were having a “wonderful day.”

Britney Spears shared a photo of her gorgeous Christmas tree back in December. The photo showed her standing alongside Sam Asghari in front of the decorated tree which was lit up in the photo. Britney’s smile shined nearly as bright as she posed beside her boyfriend and wished her fans a “Merry Christmas” in the photo caption.

Whether or not the video was taken today or a few weeks ago, it is clear that fans are loving the social media updates from Britney.