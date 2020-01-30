‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Sally Begs Katie, Who Faces A Heart-Wrenching Dilemma

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will realize that she needs to re-focus. The redhead knows she needs medical intervention and that she can’t rely on Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to be by her side.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for this week shows that Sally knows she can no longer ignore her pressing symptoms. As reported by The Inquisitr, Sally is concerned about her deteriorating health. Her dizziness, shaking hands, and tiredness are starting to worry her. Recently, a dizzy spell landed her on Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) couch. Flo was even concerned about Sally’s well-being.

However, Sally has no one she can turn to about her ill health. Since coming back to L.A., she has thrown herself into her work and her relationship with Wyatt. There has been little time to socialize with her former Spectra Fashion colleagues.

The only person who may understand what she’s going through is Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Since Katie has struggled with her own health on a number of occasions, Sally will turn to her.

“I can’t pretend anymore. I’m really worried that it might be something serious,” the redhead tells Katie. She will ask her to accompany her to the doctor.

Wyatt Spencer Worries About Sally

In the meantime, several people will tell Wyatt that Sally’s not doing well. This will spark some concern on his part. After all, this is the woman to whom he’s still technically engaged, even though he told her that he wants to move on with Flo.

“I care about Sally so much. I hope she’s doing okay,” Wyatt explains.

But will it be too little too late as far as Sally’s concerned?

Sally Sees Doc & Begs Katie Not To Tell Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Sally asks Katie to go with her to the doctor’s appointment, she will make one thing clear.

“He is the last person that I want to know. Pity is the last thing that I need from him right now.”

She knows that she could be seriously ill and doesn’t need Wyatt to come back to her because of her health. If Wyatt wants her in his life, he needs to decide that without knowing that she could be fighting for her own.

“Tell me the truth,” Sally will ask the doctor at the appointment. She doesn’t want him to sugarcoat her illness. The redhead wants to face this head-on.

“Promise me you won’t say anything to him,” Sally will beg Katie. The soap opera spoilers promise that Katie will be faced with a heart-wrenching dilemma as she wrestles with whether she should tell Wyatt that Sally needs medical care.