‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Jan. 29: Sally Forgets Wyatt As She Sees Doctor For Symptoms

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 29 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a rude awakening. She will finally realize that no man is going to rescue her and that she better start looking out for herself, per She Knows Soaps.

Although Sally portrays herself to be a strong, independent woman, she has a penchant for latching on to men to take care of her. Longtime B&B fans will remember that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) used to be her knight-in-shining-armor after he took on Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for her. She and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) also shared a connection when he wouldn’t let Dollar Bill bully her either.

So, when she returned to Los Angeles after her relationship with Thomas failed, she thought that she was on her own. But Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) stepped up and gave her a place to stay. They soon fell in love and had a blissful year together. In fact, before Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) appeared, it seemed as if they had the perfect relationship.

But Wyatt dumped Sally for Flo, and then dumped Flo when he discovered her role in the baby-stealing drama. He subsequently begged Sally to take him back and asked her to marry him. But last week, he tried to dump Sally for Flo again. This time around, she refused to break up with him and went to see Flo.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally shows up at Flo’s apartment to set the record straight about her and Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/zLYgihRb3G — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 22, 2020

Unfortunately, Flo felt that Sally couldn’t force Wyatt to be with her. But something else happened to shock Sally back to reality at Flo’s apartment.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how Sally suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed on Flo’s couch. Even Flo was worried as she witnessed that Sally was not in good health. Sally’s hands then began to shake uncontrollably as Flo took a call.

Sally will realize that there are more important things than trying to win back a man who doesn’t want her. The redhead knows that she needs to get to a doctor as soon as possible. If Wyatt loved her, he would choose to be by her side. For now, she needs to put herself first and see to her health.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Sally will go and see a doctor. She will confide in Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and beg her not to tell Wyatt that she’s seriously ill. Sally doesn’t need Wyatt’s pity, she deserves someone who loves her for her.