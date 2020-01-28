‘General Hospital’ Star Maurice Benard Shares Insider Tidbit About Relationship With ‘Son’ Chad Duell

Actor Maurice Benard has been playing Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital for decades now. He has accumulated a lot of stories over the years and he is putting them all in a book that will be released soon. In his latest Instagram post, she shared an interesting tidbit about Chad Duell, who plays his on-screen son Michael Corinthos.

As Benard’s IMDb page notes, he first joined General Hospital to play Sonny in 1993. His character has been through a lot, and the actor has incorporated some significant real-life experiences into the role he plays. For example, Benard has dealt with being bi-polar in his real life and that was made a part of Sonny’s storyline as well.

Now, Benard is opening up about all of this in his upcoming book. Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital will be released in April and he has been doing some hype for it via his social media page.

Benard’s latest Instagram post does just that and he utilized Duell for the short video clip he posted. The two banter a bit as Duell tells everybody to check out the new book, and Benard shared an interesting bit of insight about their dynamic in his caption.

Duell, now 32-years-old, first joined General Hospital in 2010 as Michael. At the time, he had a handful of acting gigs under his belt, but someone like Benard would probably have considered him to still be pretty green.

Apparently, Benard did not take to Duell all that well at first. The General Hospital star admits now that he’s not proud of it, but he says that he wasn’t very nice to his young co-star in those early days. He also teased that he shares more specifics in his book.

Even if Benard wasn’t interested in immediately taking Duell under his wing at the time, the two have obviously grown close. Benard says he has learned a lot and now loves Duell like a 10-year-old son.

Whatever happened between the two actors during Duell’s early days on the General Hospital set, he clearly hasn’t held it against his co-star. The two men seem to have a great rapport both on-screen and off and have shown that they can be quite the jokers when the cameras aren’t rolling.

General Hospital fans will surely be curious to check this book out and see what Benard has to say about Duell and his other co-stars. Fans know that on-screen there is a lot of chaos coming up for Sonny, Michael, and others connected to the Corinthos family and it looks as if these cast members truly have become family after all these years.