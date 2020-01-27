Latest Trailer For ‘The Walking Dead’ May Have Shown Negan In A Whisperers Mask

A split-second moment in the latest clip for 'The Walking Dead' may have shown Negan wearing a Whisperers mask.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returning in February, fans are eager to find out more about what will go down. However, in the latest clip, a vital clue may have been overlooked as a Whisperer wearing a walker mask bears a striking resemblance to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), according to Bleeding Cool.

In the first half of Season 10, Negan was still held in a cell at Alexandria for his crimes committed while the leader of the Saviors. However, by the midseason finale, the character had been freed by an, as yet, unknown person. He then joined forces with the Whisperers, who currently serve as the antagonists in The Walking Dead.

In the latest clip for the Season 10 return, a very brief moment showing a Whisperer wearing a mask was shown. Many viewers looked over the footage, assuming it was merely an unnamed Whisperer. However, it is very likely that this is actually Negan in disguise.

The moment occurred around the 0.18-second mark in the clip. The masked Whisperer is shown for only the briefest of moments and when paused, it certainly does look like Negan when compared to other images of the character that show his face and the iconic leather jacket.

Currently, viewers are torn between wondering if Negan has returned to his bad guy ways by truly joining with the Whisperers or if he has an ulterior motive. Some viewers suspect that Negan is really pretending to side with the Whisperers. The fan theory sees Negan eventually betraying the Whisperers in order to show the people of Alexandria that he really has changed.

Of course, while this character may bear a striking resemblance to Negan, viewers will have to tune into the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead in order to find out for sure. in the meantime, fans can check out the new clip for Season 10 and make up their own mind on whether or not Negan appears.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, may have also just revealed the source of the zombie apocalypse in his hit series.

When asked on Twitter what caused the outbreak that saw the dead rising again, Kirkman responded with “space spore.” This detail was never mentioned in the comic book series on which AMC’s TV show is based. However, there is always the possibility that it will still turn up in the TV series.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.