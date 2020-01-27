Lana Del Rey Stuns In Gray Sequined Dress She Bought From The Mall On Grammys Red Carpet

Lana Del Rey attended the Grammy Awards this year and one thing that has everyone talking is where she got her dress.

The “High by the Beach” hitmaker wore a short-sleeved grey dress that had small sequins and tassels embroidered all over. The fitted gown fell to the floor and covered her shoes. The singer looked very elegant and sophisticated. She pulled her brunette hair up, applied black mascara and opted for a red lip.

On the red carpet, Lana posed solo and with her boyfriend Sean Larkin, per The Daily Mail.

When posing alone, the “Lust for Life” songstress placed one hand on her hip and the other beside her in one photo. In another, Lana put both hands on her hips and parted her lips.

She was shot from multiple angles and really showcased the details of the dress well.

When it came down to the couple pics, Lana and Parkin both shared a passionate kiss. Lana put her arm around Parkin while he put one hand in his pocket.

In other photos, they were photographed with a smile on their faces.

When the “Doin’ Time” chart-topper was doing press on the carpet, she revealed something unexpected.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lana explained that her sparkly dress was purchased from the mall a couple of days ago.

When questioned who she was wearing, Lana simply stated she bought the dress in a shop.

“I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress,” she said.

“I tailored it right there… So, you know, a little mix and match…. We’re making it all work,” Lana continued.

According to Dazed Digital, the item of clothing is available to purchase on the Harvey Nichols site. The dress was designed by New York-based designer Aidan Mattox and is currently in the sale.

On the night, Lana was nominated for two awards — Album of the Year for Norman F**king Rockwell and Song of the Year for the album title track. She ended up losing out to Billie Eilish, 18, who ended up picking up five trophies in one night.

Lana has yet to win herself a Grammy Award but has earned herself a total of six nominations.

To support her latest record, she has been promoting it on a world tour. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she kicked off the North American leg in Vancouver, California, on Sept 30 and continued throughout October.

Next month, she will begin the European leg.