Jennifer Lopez Posts Emotional Tribute To Bryant Family, Wishes Vanessa ‘Strength’

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez became one of the many celebrities who took to Instagram today to share a post honoring the late Kobe Bryant. As The Inquisitr reported, Bryant died on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash. His daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, was on the helicopter as well, and also died.

Lopez reminisced about her relationship with Bryant with an Instagram post, sharing some memories with her 110 million Instagram followers. The massive Instagram update captured several moments she shared with the NBA legend. The first snap Lopez shared was a stunning family shot of the whole Bryant family. The second snap showed Lopez posing with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and Bryant with his wife, Vanessa Bryant. The last picture that Lopez shared in her update was a throwback that featured her posing with Vanessa and Kobe. Lopez paired the pictures with a heartfelt caption.

“Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him… this is the truth that rings out the loudest… family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart.”

Lopez and Rodriguez had a friendship with Bryant for years, and the celebrities all supported one another throughout their careers. When Lopez wrapped up her Las Vegas residency in 2018, as People reported, several celebrities attended the final show to show the pop star their support, including Bryant and his wife.

While Lopez and Bryant struck up their friendship when they were already adults, Rodriguez’s relationship to the NBA pro went back even further. Like Lopez, Rodriguez shared a heartfelt Instagram post in which he discussed his relationship with Bryant. The duo met when they were both teenagers, starting down the path towards professional athletics, and as Rodriguez stated, “he was my secret coach.” Bryant was apparently a big motivator for the former baseball player throughout his career.

Rodriguez also discussed the last time he saw Bryant, which was just a few months ago, and talked about how passionate the basketball player was about his family.