Jinger Duggar Rocks A Chic Orange Jacket While Taking A Winter Stroll With Daughter Felicity

Jinger Duggar is living her best life in L.A.

There is no doubt that Jinger Duggar has changed up her clothing style not only after getting married, but also after she moved to Los Angeles with husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and daughter Felicity. Since last summer, the star of TLC’s Counting On has become quite a fashionista in her own right and fans love it. Her recent photo that she shared on social media revealed her taking a winter stroll with 1-year-old Felicity while spicing up her style a bit.

In the Instagram snap, Jinger is posing for the camera wearing an orange coat that hung down to her knees that features decorative stitching around the pockets, sleeves, and the length of the jacket. Underneath the coat, the Duggar daughter has on a black blouse that looks like it could be tucked into her dark blue skinny jeans. She is standing sideways, so it’s hard to tell exactly what kind of top she is wearing.

Jinger also has on a pair of black boots with chunky high heels and a chic black hat on her head. You can see that she has a black purse thrown over her shoulder as well. The orange coat is the perfect addition to brighten the dark ensemble up a bit.

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, Jinger Duggar was seen in a hair salon getting her long locks lightened up once again. She shocked fans last year right before the big move to L.A. showing off her blond highlighted hair. Everyone raved about it and it looks like from the photo that her hair has more blond added in this time around. However, she chose to wear her locks in a fancy braid for the outing on Sunday. Her whole look shows just how far she has come since her days living in Arkansas.

Jinger’s sense of style benefits Felicity as well. The little girl is all decked out in blue. She is wearing a fashionable coat with the hood up over her small head, blue printed leggings, and white sneakers. The girls are standing in front of a white picket fence with pink flowers growing around it, which made for a perfect backdrop for the snapshot.

Just recently, Jinger Duggar stunned in a red and black dress that she wore for her birthday party in December that Jeremy surprised her with. Even though her fans thought that it could have been a maternity dress, the reality star totally rocked it.