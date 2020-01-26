Video Shows Fiery Aftermath Of Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Helicopter Crash

Video showed the fiery aftermath of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people, a wreck that took place in an isolated area that made recovery attempts difficult.

As ABC News reported, the crash took place at close to 10 a.m. local time on Sunday in the wealthy residential Southern California neighborhood of Calabasas. TMZ, which was the first to report the fatal helicopter crash, noted that the aircraft came down in a remote area and first responders had to hike to the scene. By the time they arrived, it was clear that no one on board had survived the crash, the report noted.

The video shared by TMZ and others showed a fiery wreck on a remote hillside, with smoke billowing up from the crash. Another video of the aftermath shared by Reuters showed fire crews around the smoldering site, with wreckage spread out across a wide area across the hillside.

As ABC News reported, the conditions of the terrain and the circumstances of the crash made it especially difficult to respond. The crash caused a fire to break out over close to a quarter-acre, which was difficult for firefighters to extinguish due to the presence of magnesium and its reaction to oxygen and water, Los Angeles Count Fire Chief Daryl Osby said in a press conference with reporters.

Before it was known that no one survived the crash, paramedics had to be airlifted to the scene, the ABC News report noted.

“The debris from the aircraft was scattered on steep terrain, Osby said. Paramedics on board an air ambulance were hoisted down to the scene but were not able to locate any survivors, he added.”

Mountain bikers who were in the area at the time were the first to see the helicopter apparently malfunctioning, and called 911.

The footage of Bryant’s fatal helicopter wreck did not appear to give any hints about the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation. Witness accounts appeared to indicate that the helicopter was suffering some kind of malfunction before it went down.

Authorities also said they were investigating the helicopter itself, including searching for a black box that could give details about what caused it to crash. Details about who was operating the helicopter were also not yet clear, though it has been reported that Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were traveling to her basketball practice. She was among the nine people killed in the crash.