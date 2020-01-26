‘One Piece’ Episode 919 Spoilers, Recap: Luffy, Kid Become ‘Heroes Of The Prisoners’ After Beating Vice Warden

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Rampage! The Prisoners – Luffy and Kid!,” featured the commotion at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon involving two members of the Worst Generation – Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid. Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates brought Luffy and Kid to their prison with the goal of breaking their spirits and convincing them to become their subordinates.

Unfortunately for the Beast Pirates, the opposite thing is happening in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. Instead of having their spirits broken, the hatred of Luffy and Kid towards Emperor Kaido grew stronger and as of now, both pirates are engaging in a strength competition in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. One Piece Episode 919 showed Luffy and Kid carrying massive boulders in exchange for food.

Though their devil fruit powers are restricted by the Seastone handcuffs, Luffy and Kid still possess an extraordinary strength that surprised the jail guards and their fellow prisoners. After carrying more than 500 boulders to the ships, Luffy and Kid almost emptied the storage where the guards and the prisoners get food. One Piece Episode 919 introduced another headliner of the Beast Pirates – Dobon, who is also the vice warden of the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon and ate a Hippo SMILE fruit.

Dobon got furious after learning that only three Kibi Dangos were left for him in the food storage. Dobon immediately ordered his subordinates to find the people who stole his food. One of the jail guards explained that Luffy and Kid were given plenty of food because of the amount of work that they have done. However, Dobon didn’t seem to care about the explanation and just wanted both Luffy and Kid to be punished for eating too much food.

In One Piece Episode 919, Luffy and Kid were brought out from their prison cell to be presented to Dobon. After eating several containers of Kibi Dangos, Luffy and Kid got 10 times bigger. To immediately digest the food they ate and return to their normal shape, Luffy and Kid started swallowing air and burped as hard as they could.

Luffy made a fighting pose after noticing that Dobon was stepping on Old Man Hyo, but one of the jail guards warned him that going up against them would result in severe punishment. The first and second offenses will lead to the accused to lose his arms and legs, while the third offense will receive a death penalty. However, despite knowing the consequences of their actions, Luffy and Kid still proceeded in beating Dobon.

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 919 featured Luffy and Kid easily defeating Dobon. The actions of Luffy and Kid inside the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon raised the spirits of their inmates, who called them the “heroes of the prisoners.”