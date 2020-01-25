WWE News: Former Champion Blasts Superstars Over Use Of Social Media

During a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE Monday Night Raw superstar Drew McIntyre had some criticism to share about some of his fellow wrestlers. While he noted how some performers have been impressive these past few months, “The Sexy Scotsman” believes that others are ruining their chances of achieving success due to how they conduct themselves on social media.

“Everyone has upped their game, but there are still some who are too comfortable. They collect their weekly check and constantly complain on Twitter. That’s not going to help. I think, ‘How is that going to benefit you in any manner?’ It’s not even creative. You’re just blasting the company. The only way you’re going to help yourself on social media is to have an intelligent approach.”

During the interview, he cited Becky Lynch as a prime example of a superstar who uses social media to her advantage. It’s arguably why she became such a huge star in the company, and went on to win the first ever all-women’s main event at WrestleMania. “The Man” is known for using her Twitter account to trash talk her opponents, as well as engaging in banter that could potentially create storylines on WWE television.

McIntyre believes that social media is a valuable tool for helping performers get over with the WWE Universe. However, he also thinks that some superstars only use it to spout “nonsense” and complain.

Several WWE superstars have been using social media to voice their frustrations about their position in the company. As The Inquisitr previously reported, former superstars Sin Cara and Luke Harper even requested their releases from the company via their Twitter accounts. McIntyre clearly doesn’t agree with this approach, and neither does Triple H.

Alright Boys and Girls, another show of hands…will Drew McIntyre win the Royal Rumble? ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UtWNNSjxyW — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 31, 2019

McIntyre’s attitude appears to have put him in good standing with company officials at least. At the time of this writing, he’s currently being pushed as a babyface on the red brand, and he’s expected to be a standout performer in this weekend’s Royal Rumble match.

During the interview, he also discussed his plans to square off against Brock Lesnar in the 30-man Battle Royale match. The superstar has been itching to face “The Beast” since returning to the company in 2017, and this Sunday’s pay-per-view could turn that dream confrontation into a reality.

It remains to be seen if he’ll come into contact with Lesnar, but his attitude towards social media, coupled with his work ethic, should propel McIntyre into the main event scene eventually.