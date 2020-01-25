Taylor Swift Cancels ‘Secret’ Grammy Awards Performance, Will Reportedly Skip 2020 Ceremony

The singer had reportedly planned to perform her feminist anthem 'The Man' at the awards show.

Taylor Swift will reportedly skip plans to take the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 30-year-old superstar singer, who is nominated for three awards at the high-profile music gala, was set to headline a now-scrapped surprise performance, Variety reports.

Taylor has not attended the Grammy Awards since 2016, but this year she has planned to make a grand return with the “secret” gig. The “Lover” singer is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Album.

While she was not listed a performer for this year’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Taylor had reportedly been working behind the scenes on a “surprise” performance of her feminist anthem “The Man” at the ceremony. Swift’s performance would have come amid rampant allegations of sexism within the Recording Academy amid the recent firing of CEO Deborah Dugan.

An insider told Page Six, “It’s unconfirmed whether [Swift] quietly bowing out is directly related to the scandal involving the allegations flying back and forth between the Academy trustees and ousted CEO Deborah Dugan.”

Page Six’s report states that despite her decision to pull out from performing, Swift was still expected to attend the ceremony as a nominee and audience member. But Entertainment Tonight has now confirmed that Taylor, who is already a 10-time Grammy winner, will not attend this year’s ceremony at all. Fans may recall that Taylor also skipped the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Grammy Awards. At the 2016 ceremony, she promoted her hit album 1989 as she performed her song “Out of the Woods.”

While the Recording Academy drama could have spawned Taylor’s decision to step away from this year’s awards show, Taylor’s reasons for possibly skipping the 2020 Grammys could also be personal. The singer’s revamped Grammy Awards plans come days after she announced that it was recently discovered that her mother, Andrea, has a brain tumor.

Taylor Swift would have been part of an impressive lineup of performers at this year’s Grammy Awards gala, which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In addition to music legends such as Bonnie Raitt, Aerosmith and Run-DMC, the ceremony is set to include fan favorites Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, and the Jonas Brothers, as well as performances by newcomers Lizzo and Billie Eilish. There will also be a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle ina group performance by several popular music stars.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. on CBS.