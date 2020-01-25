WWE News: Hall Of Famer’s Daughter Has Been Dealing With Concussion Symptoms For Several Months

Noelle Foley, the daughter of former WWE Champion Mick Foley, has spent the past several months dealing with the uncomfortable aftereffects of concussions, her boyfriend suggested in a recent series of social media posts.

In a Twitter post shared on Friday morning and quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Frank the Clown — who starred on the WWE Network series Holy Foley alongside his girlfriend and her family — revealed that the 26-year-old has been suffering from “awful” concussion symptoms for the past five months. While the entertainer did not go into great detail in this tweet about the medical issues Foley is dealing with, he noted that the WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter rarely goes on social media these days because of how this “greatly” aggravates her headaches.

“With that said, can we send her some good vibes for when she’s back on here?” he continued.

As further quoted, Frank shared a second tweet where he elaborated on the challenges his girlfriend has faced since she first started feeling ill.

“We haven’t publicized it much, but these past few months have been incredibly difficult on her, where the simplest things in everyday life have been a HUGE struggle. We’ve been exploring every single avenue for help, but if anyone has any suggestions for help, we’re all ears!”

On Friday night, Foley confirmed the sad news in a pair of tweets, one where she retweeted her boyfriend’s post and thanked her followers for their support, and another where she asked them for assistance on how to deal with concussions.

If anybody has gone through a concussion and has any tips or recommendations, please send it my way! Any advice would be appreciated! — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) January 25, 2020

According to WrestlingNews.co, Noelle Foley had previously trained to be a wrestler in 2016 and 2017 at WWE’s Performance Center and at the New York Wrestling Connection in Long Island but had abandoned her dreams to compete in the squared circle as of 2018. At that time, her father Mick cited injuries as the reason behind her decision to stop training, though the Hall of Famer didn’t make it clear at that time whether this was specifically due to concussions.

Much like his daughter, Mick Foley had his share of concussion issues during his time as an active wrestler, where he was known for pulling off death-defying in-ring stunts and his penchant for hardcore wrestling. The Inquisitr previously recalled how the legend — then only in his mid-30s — was planning to retire at the time he was scheduled to face Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match at the No Way Out pay-per-view in February 2000.