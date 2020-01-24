WWE News: Contract Signing And Huge Six-Man Tag Match Set For ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

The last show before the "Royal Rumble" has been set up to be huge.

As WWE prepares for one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year this Sunday, they still have one more show to go through. Friday Night SmackDown will take place this evening, and it is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble this weekend. While the final events will lead into the two big battle royals and other matches, there is really not a whole lot scheduled for the blue brand’s episode this week.

This week’s episodes of Monday Night Raw and NXT already played into the Royal Rumble and Worlds Collide. It is obvious that both events will make for a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday, but SmackDown still needs to close everything out.

The official website of WWE revealed the preview for this week’s show and there truly isn’t much given. Only two bullet points have been made, but they are centered around two of the big matches on the Royal Rumble card and neither of them are the battle royals.

Roman Reigns & The Usos battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode

This is the only match that has been fully announced for this week’s show, but it is a big one. The return of The Usos finally provided some back-up for Roman Reigns who had constantly been outnumbered by King Corbin and his court of superstars.

Last week, Reigns defeated Roode in a Tables Match before getting his back-up to help him against the Court. All of this will lead up to the Falls Count Anywhere Match between Reigns and Corbin that is set to take place at the Royal Rumble.

Both superstars will take on double duty on Sunday as they are also in the men’s battle royal.

Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt set for Universal Championship Strap Match contract signing

It has been quite some time since fans saw a Strap Match in WWE, but they’re getting one this weekend. On top of that, it will include one of the strangest superstars in recent history as “The Fiend” attempts to hold onto the WWE Universal Title.

WWE

As wrestling fans know, contract signings hardly ever go well for anyone involved and the same will probably hold true for this one. The two superstars will meet in the center of the ring to make this weekend’s match official, but it likely won’t so that smoothly.

The Royal Rumble is always unpredictable even though many fans and wrestling “experts” think they know what will happen. With the six-man tag match and the contract signing set for Friday Night SmackDown, WWE is looking to get a jump-start on this weekend’s chaos.