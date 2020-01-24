‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reunites For New Season Promo Honoring Mike Sorrentino

The stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunited in a new season promo shared to Instagram which honored the return of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino to the family fold. The season, which will begin in February, will be the first time in one year the entire cast has appeared together on the reality television show since Mike’s incarceration for tax evasion in January 2019.

The clip, which runs over two minutes long, features the cast which includes Mike, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

The series, which no longer films for specific seasons but rather, during significant events that happen in the lives of its stars, will air episodes shot shortly after Mike’s release in September 2019.

Major milestones that will be featured this season will be Jenni’s divorce party as she finalized her split from ex-husband Roger Mathews, Mike’s welcome back into the Jersey Shore family fold, the return of MVP (Mike, Vinny & Pauly) and Angelina’s bachelorette party in New Orleans, LA.

The show will also feature the drunken escapades of Jenni, Nicole, and Deena, who let loose during filming, honoring their self-proclaimed “spiral squad” status.

It is unknown if the season will also feature Angelina’s lavish November wedding to Chris Larangeira, where Snooki, Jenni, and Deena made toasts that were reportedly upsetting to the bride, causing a claim of friction between the four women.

The beginning of the clip shows the castmates all running in sets of two towards something or someone, but it is not revealed until the end of the segment that it is Mike whom the cast members are thrilled to see. At the end of a clip, he gives the camera a wink and a smile.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates Nicole, Jenni, Mike, and Angelina all posted positive comments regarding the clip, followed by fans who were thrilled to see the reality show family reunited in its entirety.

“We have a Situation! Yeah, Buddy! Mark your calendars,” said an elated fan of the series.

“Our guilty pleasure is back!” applauded another viewer of the show, which announced its 10th anniversary in December 2019.

This season is reportedly also the last that will feature Nicole, who announced in late 2019 that she would no longer appear on the reality television show to focus more on her family with husband Jionni LaValle which includes children Lorenzo, Giovanna and infant son Angelo.

Nicole claimed that the reason she announced her departure from the series was because she was “forcing” herself to be happy during filming for the series reported Us Weekly.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return to MTV Thursday, February 27.