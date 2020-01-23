WWE News: New Title Match Announced And Final Card For NXT ‘Worlds Collide’ On Saturday

Some great matches are set for NXT vs. NXT UK on Saturday night.

As WWE prepares for the Royal Rumble on Sunday night, hardcore wrestling fans aren’t forgetting about Saturday evening. That is when the superstars of NXT and NXT UK gather together in one place to face off at Worlds Collide. After Wednesday night’s episode from the yellow brand, a new title match has been added and the full card has been revealed for a huge night of action.

While NXT will have a role at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, the brand continues to have its own shows as well. On Saturday evening in Houston, NXT will take on the superstars of NXT UK in different matches to have the two brands battle it out for the ultimate supremacy.

On Thursday afternoon, a major Fatal 4-Way Match was announced to take place at Worlds Collide and it will be for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Angel Garza will walk in as champion, but it won’t be easy to walk out with the belt as he faces Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jordan Devlin, and Travis Banks as reported by WWE Network.

That title match only adds to the fantastic card that has been built up for Saturday night. A little taste was given on Wednesday evening at the end of NXT as Imperium invaded Full Sail University to take out the Undisputed Era ahead of this weekend’s bout.

WALTER slapped the soul out of this man on live television. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UHkegh6xgt — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 23, 2020

Imperium will be made up of NXT UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe, and Fabian Aichner on one side of the ring. They will face off against The Undisputed Era of NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Strong had been the NXT North American Champion for quite some time, but he lost the title to Keith Lee on Wednesday night.

Worlds Collide is set to air on the WWE Network on the evening of Saturday, January 25, 2020, from the Toyota Center in Houston Texas. Coverage is set to begin on the WWE Network at 6:30 p.m. Eastern as the Kickoff Show starts everything for the two brands.

This event will lead into Sunday night’s Royal Rumble of which no NXT superstars have yet been announced for the men’s or women’s battle royals. Here is the full card for NXT Worlds Collide: