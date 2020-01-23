Dua Lipa & Kelly Clarkson Stun Viewers In Bright Eye-Catching Dresses On ‘The Voice’

Dua Lipa appeared on the latest season of The Voice as Kelly Clarkson’s battle advisor. The duo both wowed in eye-catching dresses and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Lipa stunned in a loose-fitted long-sleeved yellow dress that fell way above her knees. The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker displayed her long legs and rocked a bold red lip which looked nothing short of incredible. The low-cut garment showed off her décolletage which she accessorized with a couple of thin gold necklaces. Lipa paired the ensemble with black heels and rocked her wavy shoulder-length blond and brunette hair down.

Clarkson was also dressed for success in a dress with mixed prints. The garment contained a bit of leopard print, different colored flowers, and multicolored stripes. Underneath, she wore black leggings and owned the look with chunky black boots. The “My Life Would Suck Without You” chart-topper wrapped a black leather belt around her waist and accessorized herself with gold hoop earrings. Clarkson sported her blond hair in a high ponytail and applied a bold red lip too.

In a series of photos within one upload on Instagram, it seemed the two had a blast on set.

In the first pic, Lipa was caught walking into the room they filmed the episode in. She flashed a huge smile and was caught in motion.

In the second, the duo posed for an adorable pic. Lipa wrapped her arms around Clarkson and lifted one leg up. Lipa on her right closed her eyes while smiling with her teeth and Clarkson also sparked a huge smile.

The next couple of shots saw the pair of them working on set together, bonding well.

The final photo consisted of a really up-close intimate selfie. The songstresses continued to smile and proved that they got on really well.

For Lipa’s Instagram caption, she thanked Clarkson for letting her be her battle advisor for the latest season. She expressed that she had so much fun working and learning from Clarkson and mentioned that she is grateful to play a small part in the artist’s journey.

In the span of 12 hours, her post proved to be very popular with her 38.6 million followers, racking up more than 1 million likes and 2,200 comments.

“TWO POWERFUL INVINCIBLE WOMEN!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Omg babe you look so f**king cute,” another shared.

“This duet would kill me and I would welcome it,” a third fan remarked.

“Literally two of my favorite artists in one pic. Love you girls!!!” a fourth follower commented.