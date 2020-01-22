‘RHOBH’ Newcomer Garcelle Beauvais Responds To Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville Affair Drama

The drama surrounding Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down, and now newcomer Garcelle Beauvais is responding to the circus of it all. Two weeks ago it was alleged that Brandi and Denise had engaged in an affair together, which the latter has denied. Brandi claims to have receipts of the affair and regularly hints at the drama to come on her Twitter feed. Garcelle, a close friend of Denise’s, has broken her silence on the matter, even noting that she’s spoken to her co-star about it all.

“We only texted and she’s like “Girl, I have so much to tell you,'” Garcelle told Us Weekly on January 21. “So we’ll catch up and figure it out, but it’s tough when you have everything exposed and you have your side of it and people are seeing their side of it. It’s hard to figure out what’s right and what’s wrong. So we’ll know at the end. We’ll figure it out at the reunion.”

Many fans of the show have been wondering what’s right and wrong when it comes to these rumors, and Garcelle is confirming it is all very messy and confusing. Filming on the show is rumored to have wrapped, so the only chance Brandi and Denise will have to confront one another will come reunion time, which is several months away.

Garcelle also admitted she’s still confused about the whole situation, and wondered who leaked the storylines and rumors to the public.

“It shocked me that things are out there already because I feel like who’s leaking? But, it’s very shocking,” the NYPD Blue actress noted. “Sometimes it was hard for me to be there. Sometimes it was hard for me to watch if I can say that.”

Garcelle made sure not to spoil anything to Us Weekly, keeping the storylines of RHOBH under wraps until the show premieres in a few months. The 53-year-old also mentioned it was very hard for her to watch people go after one another when filming the famous Bravo series. Garcelle cited her career as an actress and how everything is normally made up and easy to go with but watching friends and co-stars really attack one another was difficult.

Season 10 of RHOBH is the first for Garcelle, who was recently warned by co-star Lisa Rinna about watching the show back. According to the Days of Our Lives alum, filming and watching the show are two very different things. Garcelle was told by her actress buddy that she will see what the women have been saying behind her back, and feel the wrath of social media users who are never shy about sharing their opinion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to debut this spring on Bravo.